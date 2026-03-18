The Scrapped Simpsons Twist That Would Have Changed Homer And Krusty Forever
"The Simpsons" was never supposed to run for more than 13 episodes, but 37 years and 36 seasons later (for better or worse), it's still going. Throughout that time, we've seen characters come and go, but Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) has not only remained one of the most popular ones on the long-running series, he's also been with "The Simpsons" since before it was even a real show.
"The Simpsons" began as a series of shorts on the comedy sketch series "The Tracey Ullman Show." Acting as bumpers between commercial breaks, the brief vignettes were pretty tame compared to what "The Simpsons" became once it was transformed into a full-fledged animated show. But these shorts were charming enough to convince producer James L. Brooks and the Fox network that these characters could sustain a series of their own. On top of that, these shorts were the origin of Krusty the Clown, who first appeared in one titled "The Krusty the Clown Show" (which revolves around a live taping of the titular show).
When "The Simpsons" finally did make the transition to a true series, Krusty came with them, appearing multiple times throughout season 1. But while the show's creatives were already sure they wanted to keep the clown around by then, they weren't entirely certain about his backstory. In fact, at one point, they even considered including a twist where it would turn out that Krusty and Homer Simpson (also Castellaneta) were one and the same person.
Krusty the Clown and Homer Simpson were supposed to be the same person
Krusty has undergone multiple changes throughout "The Simpsons." The season 3 episode, "Like Father, Like Clown," for instance, was the first time Krusty's Jewish heritage was mentioned. "The Simpsons" even considered two separate Krusty spin-offs, neither of which ever came to fruition. But it seems Krusty could have been an entirely different character altogether had Matt Groening's initial vision for the clown been realized.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2007, the show creator revealed his original idea for Krusty was that he was Homer in disguise. As Groening put it, even with his clown alter-ego, "Homer still couldn't get any respect from his son who worshipped Krusty." Groening also talked about this in a 2003 interview with Fresh Air, stating, "The satirical conceit that I was going for at the time was that 'The Simpsons' was about a kid who had no respect for his father but worshiped a clown who looked exactly like his father."
It seems this was all prior to "The Simpsons" transitioning from "The Tracey Ullman Show" to its own series, at which point, Groening and his fellow writers decided to drop it. "We were in such a rush in the beginning of the series that I thought, 'Oh, it's too complicated,'" the show creator explained to EW. "So, we just dropped it. But when I look at Krusty, I think, 'Yeah — that's Homer.'"
Interestingly enough, "The Simpsons" did allude to Homer and Krusty's shared origin in the season 6 episode "Homie the Clown," in which Homer attends clown college. When he graduates, we see a full sequence of him donning a Krusty outfit and makeup, making him almost indistinguishable from the real Krusty. What might have been, eh?