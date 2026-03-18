The Scrapped Simpsons Twist That Would Have Changed Homer And Krusty Forever

"The Simpsons" was never supposed to run for more than 13 episodes, but 37 years and 36 seasons later (for better or worse), it's still going. Throughout that time, we've seen characters come and go, but Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) has not only remained one of the most popular ones on the long-running series, he's also been with "The Simpsons" since before it was even a real show.

"The Simpsons" began as a series of shorts on the comedy sketch series "The Tracey Ullman Show." Acting as bumpers between commercial breaks, the brief vignettes were pretty tame compared to what "The Simpsons" became once it was transformed into a full-fledged animated show. But these shorts were charming enough to convince producer James L. Brooks and the Fox network that these characters could sustain a series of their own. On top of that, these shorts were the origin of Krusty the Clown, who first appeared in one titled "The Krusty the Clown Show" (which revolves around a live taping of the titular show).

When "The Simpsons" finally did make the transition to a true series, Krusty came with them, appearing multiple times throughout season 1. But while the show's creatives were already sure they wanted to keep the clown around by then, they weren't entirely certain about his backstory. In fact, at one point, they even considered including a twist where it would turn out that Krusty and Homer Simpson (also Castellaneta) were one and the same person.