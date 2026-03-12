The Malcolm In The Middle Trailer Presents A Bold Solution To The TV Revival Problem
In the best episode of "BoJack Horseman," "Free Churro," the titular horse explains the main issue with sitcoms: "You can't have happy endings in sitcoms, not really, because if everyone's happy, the show would be over." And that can't happen, obviously, because the series needs to keep going.
This is also a major problem with sitcom revivals. How do you pick up years after the show's original run ended and recreate its central character dynamics while simultaneously acknowledging that time has gone by? "Fuller House" really struggled with this; as a result, it essentially played out as a remake of "Full House" set in modern times (with its story likewise centering on a protagonist whose friends and siblings move in to help them raise their kids after their spouses dies). "That '90s Show" similarly elected to have Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) care for kids at their home just like they did on "That '70s Show" (albeit in the '90s and with the youngsters being their grandchildren this time). These plots tend to feel forced at best, contrived at worst.
Leave it to the best family sitcom of the 2000s to find a solution to this problem. "Malcolm in the Middle" remains the best and funniest portrayal of a dysfunctional family on television, and the trailer for the revival miniseries, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" captures that same chaotic tone. Most importantly, it finds a genius excuse to retain the familiar dynamic between Malcolm Wilkerson (Frankie Muniz) and his family even now that they're all older. You see, in "Life's Still Unfair," Malcolm's parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) learn that Malcolm has literally been hiding himself and his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) from the rest of his family for over a decade.
The Wilkersons are still super toxic in Life's Still Unfair
Introducing a new lead character on a family sitcom revival makes sense. Indeed, they can serve as a surrogate for viewers unfamiliar with previous seasons of the series. However, if you do this with, say, the daughter of the show's protagonist, it begs the question: Why would they treat the other members of their family — whom they've presumably known for years — like complete strangers?
Thankfully, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" finds a great workaround, allowing Leah to function as an audience surrogate who finds the Wilkersons' family dynamics strange and problematic and act as if she's never seen them behave this way before — because she hasn't. This immediately creates a conflict that can sustain the four-episode revival; Malcolm has betrayed his family in such a way that they're sure to give him non-stop grief about it. That also means the miniseries can capture the Wilkersons' toxicity and have it make perfect sense, as we understand why Malcolm would want his daughter to stay away from his horrible relations.
Overall, this is a perfectly good premise suited to sustaining a four-episode sequel series, as opposed to an entire season of TV. The revival will center on Malcolm being coerced into attending his parents' 40th anniversary party, and that focus on a singular event means the miniseries doesn't have to think of how to force Malcolm to either move back in with his parents or be around all the time for 10 or so episodes per season. Instead, it'll be all about him surviving this particular reunion.
"Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" premieres April 10, 2026, on Hulu and Disney+. Until then, why not revisit the best episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle" in preparation?