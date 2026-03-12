The Malcolm In The Middle Trailer Presents A Bold Solution To The TV Revival Problem

In the best episode of "BoJack Horseman," "Free Churro," the titular horse explains the main issue with sitcoms: "You can't have happy endings in sitcoms, not really, because if everyone's happy, the show would be over." And that can't happen, obviously, because the series needs to keep going.

This is also a major problem with sitcom revivals. How do you pick up years after the show's original run ended and recreate its central character dynamics while simultaneously acknowledging that time has gone by? "Fuller House" really struggled with this; as a result, it essentially played out as a remake of "Full House" set in modern times (with its story likewise centering on a protagonist whose friends and siblings move in to help them raise their kids after their spouses dies). "That '90s Show" similarly elected to have Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) care for kids at their home just like they did on "That '70s Show" (albeit in the '90s and with the youngsters being their grandchildren this time). These plots tend to feel forced at best, contrived at worst.

Leave it to the best family sitcom of the 2000s to find a solution to this problem. "Malcolm in the Middle" remains the best and funniest portrayal of a dysfunctional family on television, and the trailer for the revival miniseries, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" captures that same chaotic tone. Most importantly, it finds a genius excuse to retain the familiar dynamic between Malcolm Wilkerson (Frankie Muniz) and his family even now that they're all older. You see, in "Life's Still Unfair," Malcolm's parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) learn that Malcolm has literally been hiding himself and his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) from the rest of his family for over a decade.