Warner Bros. Wanted A Crucial Plotline Cut From V For Vendetta, But The Director Said No [Exclusive]

You can probably count on one hand the number of big-budget Hollywood movies that engage in an earnest "freedom fighter or terrorist?" conversation with a protagonist who occupies that morally murky role. 2006's "V For Vendetta" is among the few examples that meet that criteria, and to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, I asked director James McTeigue if he experienced any pushback from Warner Bros. about the film's provocative imagery, which includes blowing up government buildings and assassinating politicians. Surprisingly, the studio didn't blink at the Parliament building (the Palace of Westminster) exploding; instead, someone asked McTeigue to remove what is arguably the lynchpin of the entire movie.

"Really, I only had one meeting with the studio about [removing any subject matter] and that was, 'Can you take the Valerie sequence out of the movie?' That's the lesbian relationship that the movie star has," McTeigue explained.

If it's been a while since you've seen the film, "the Valerie sequence" happens after Evey (Natalie Portman) is kidnapped and has her head shaved. In a hole in her cell wall, she discovers a roll of toilet paper with scribblings on it from Valerie (Natasha Wightman), a prisoner who was a movie star before Chancellor Sutler (the late, great John Hurt) took power and reshaped the UK under his control. The film flashes back to detail Valerie's life story: her bucolic upbringing, discovering she's a lesbian, being rejected by her parents, her burgeoning acting career, falling in love with a woman named Ruth, and finally, she and Ruth being kidnapped by their fascist government and sent to a concentration camp because of their sexual orientation. Before Valerie is killed, she writes her autobiography on whatever she has available, and that scroll eventually makes its way to Evey and inspires her to keep going.