This 1985 Pop Song Inspired The Title For It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

As I write this, the long-running FXX sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is in production on its 18th season, and it can't premiere soon enough. But if things had shaken out a little differently, we might be referring to this series by a totally different title.

In the earliest days of the comedy's development, around the time "Always Sunny" filmed its cheap homemade pilot, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day were each going to be playing actors who were scraping by in Hollywood. The show's signature sense of humor was there from the start, but the setting was very different — and the title wasn't quite the same, either. It was a more direct riff on a 1985 song title. To quote an excerpt from author Kimberly Potts' book "It's (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create The Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom In History And Help Build A Network":

"The show was [initially] titled 'It's Always Sunny on TV,' a nod to the characters' profession as aspiring actors, and inspired by the a-ha song 'The Sun Always Shines on T.V.' Howerton had heard the tune while at the Crunch Fitness gym on Sunset Boulevard, and he thought the adaptation 'It's Always Sunny on TV' would make a fitting name for the self-absorbed characters he and his friends had created."

I only really know one a-ha song (I once won a free drink at a bar for being able to hit the high note in "Take On Me," a song that's played a significant part on HBO's "The Last of Us"), so I'd never heard this track before, but it's a bop: