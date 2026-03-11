I've Watched Every Episode Of The Brady Bunch - Here's How It Holds Up In 2026

Film and television often serve as history's most honest time capsules, with social sensibilities frozen in the amber of a final edit. This means that some of these shows or movies age terribly when viewed through a modern lens, but it can also lead to the assumption that being "a product of its time" is inherently negative. This was certainly my expectation when my wife and I decided to embark on a full series watch of "The Brady Bunch." A child of the '90s, I was introduced to the show on Nick at Nite, and obsessively watched the parody films "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel." This led me to seek out the many Brady spin-offs in my early teen years. I haven't been a teenager in decades, so I admittedly only remembered the major beats — "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," Cousin Oliver, etc. — but the smaller moments have been lost to time and never committed to memory.

The story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady with three boys and three girls (and Alice!) coming together to form a family is typically remembered as the pinnacle of "Aw, Shucks" sitcoms and a bastion of white American "family values." And while it is accurate to criticize "The Brady Bunch" for never tackling difficult subject matter outside the everyday dramas of a white, suburban, blended family — I was blown away by how timeless or sincerely ahead of its time the overwhelming majority of episodes actually were. Is the dialogue on "The Brady Bunch" a little corny? Yes. Are many of the plots variations on previous episodes? Absolutely. Has "The Brady Bunch" aged terribly?

Shockingly, no. In actuality, there are multiple moments throughout the five seasons of the main series that would probably be viewed as "radical" even today.