The Madison Star Michelle Pfeiffer Found Her First Movie With Kurt Russell Challenging
For a decade or so, the conventional wisdom has held that, sooner or later, every star will appear in a comic book movie. Of late, the wisdom also holds, primarily for aging Boomer stars, that you're bound to appear in a Taylor Sheridan series. The prolific television creator has snagged the A-listers like Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford, and won't stop until he's worked with everyone who remembers where they were the day President John F. Kennedy was shot.
For Sheridan's latest show, "The Madison," the writer-producer has added to his coterie of esteemed celeb elders by casting the dynamite pair of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. The duo play the married couple Stacy Clyburn and Preston Clyburn, who, along with their children, have left Manhattan for Montana's Madison River Valley to find their emotional bearings after suffering a terrible tragedy. According to Russell, "The Madison" is a departure for Sheridan. Judging from the trailer, there are no blood feuds or any kind of gunplay; there is a dust-up in the kitchen, but that looks like a letting-steam-off fracas.
We'll have to wait and see if Sheridan keeps things pitched as an episodic "A River Runs Through It" (which sounds awfully appealing with this cast), but what we do know is that this is the second on-screen tango for Pfeiffer and Russell. Actually, the last time they worked together, it was for the crime-inflected love triangle of Robert Towne's "Tequila Sunrise." And while Pfeiffer is thrilled to be working with Russell again, she doesn't have the fondest of memories of working on Towne's movie.
Tequila Sunrise did not go down smooth for Michelle Pfeiffer
In 1988, critics agreed that the three stars were spectacular and that Conrad Hall's cinematography cast a steamy neo-noir spell. Meanwhile, they were perplexed by the plot (which is odd, since it's nowhere near as convoluted as Towne's "Chinatown") and disappointed by the ending (fair). Still, most reviewers were prone to recommend the film for its atmosphere, and, let's face it, the smoldering sex scene between Michelle Pfeiffer and the other point of the love triangle, Mel Gibson.
Keep this in mind when you read Pfeiffer's comments about "Tequila Sunrise" in a recent interview for Town & Country. The magazine notes that the actor does not consider the movie "one of her favorites." She does, however, credit Kurt Russell for helping her endure the difficult shoot. Per Pfeiffer, "Kurt and I worked on—[what was] for me—a challenging production. I struggled, and he was a real confidant. He was always there, kind of being the cheerleader. You know how Kurt is."
Russell has a rep for being a mensch, which he demonstrated in his comments about Pfeiffer to Town & Country. "That was loooong ago, and I had a wonderful time working with Michelle," he said. "When this opportunity came about, first of all, I loved the material, and I thought Michelle was just going to slay it. And believe me, she does. Michelle was a big part of me wanting to do it."
We can only speculate why "Tequila Sunrise" was an ordeal for Pfeiffer, but there's no denying that she's one of our greatest living movie stars. I'm not the biggest fan of Sheridan's television output, but I'll give anything starring Pfeiffer and Russell a shot.
The Madison begins streaming on Paramount+ on March 14, 2026.