The Madison Star Michelle Pfeiffer Found Her First Movie With Kurt Russell Challenging

For a decade or so, the conventional wisdom has held that, sooner or later, every star will appear in a comic book movie. Of late, the wisdom also holds, primarily for aging Boomer stars, that you're bound to appear in a Taylor Sheridan series. The prolific television creator has snagged the A-listers like Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford, and won't stop until he's worked with everyone who remembers where they were the day President John F. Kennedy was shot.

For Sheridan's latest show, "The Madison," the writer-producer has added to his coterie of esteemed celeb elders by casting the dynamite pair of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. The duo play the married couple Stacy Clyburn and Preston Clyburn, who, along with their children, have left Manhattan for Montana's Madison River Valley to find their emotional bearings after suffering a terrible tragedy. According to Russell, "The Madison" is a departure for Sheridan. Judging from the trailer, there are no blood feuds or any kind of gunplay; there is a dust-up in the kitchen, but that looks like a letting-steam-off fracas.

We'll have to wait and see if Sheridan keeps things pitched as an episodic "A River Runs Through It" (which sounds awfully appealing with this cast), but what we do know is that this is the second on-screen tango for Pfeiffer and Russell. Actually, the last time they worked together, it was for the crime-inflected love triangle of Robert Towne's "Tequila Sunrise." And while Pfeiffer is thrilled to be working with Russell again, she doesn't have the fondest of memories of working on Towne's movie.