Dennis Quaid's Weird '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movie Has Major Similarities To Inception

Ever since the summer movie season formally became a thing with the release of "Jaws" in 1975, the May-to-early-September period has ranged from glorious (1982, 1999, and 2008) to godawful (2000, 2002, and 2005). For me, however, nothing has yet to top 1984. I was 10 years old that summer and overwhelmed by the multitude of legitimately good-to-great escapist options. The season got off to a roaring, if controversial, start with the surprisingly dark "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." We then got "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and Walter Hill's "Streets of Fire," with "Ghostbusters" and "Gremlins" following on the same weekend and going on to gross over $100 million at the domestic box office. Before June was out, we also had classics like "The Karate Kid" and "Top Secret!" jockeying for screens.

July backed off on the big-budget spectacle, but there were gems like "The Muppets Take Manhattan," "The Last Starfighter," "The NeverEnding Story," and "Purple Rain" to lead us into what, back then, was typically the dead zone of August. Instead, MGM unleashed John Milius' deliriously entertaining Cold War fantasy "Red Dawn" that month, while Warner Bros. served up Clint Eastwood's best film of the 1980s with the kinky cop thriller "Tightrope." Even 20th Century Fox tried to find an audience for the exhilaratingly brainy and bizarre "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension," but that was always destined to be a cult movie.

Nestled within that August was the sci-fi horror flick "Dreamscape." Starring Dennis Quaid and a bang-up collection of supporting actors (including Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, and Eddie Albert), the film pondered the possibility of people inserting themselves into and manipulating other people's dreams. It was the low-budget precursor to "Inception,"and it's hugely entertaining in its own right.