How To Watch Sam Rockwell's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die At Home
It's been a decade since Gore Verbinski directed a movie (namely, his box office misfire turned cult favorite "A Cure for Wellness"), but the storyteller behind the U.S. version of "The Ring" and the only good "Pirates of the Caribbean" films to date is finally back, and he's got a bone to pick with you, me, and everyone we know. You may have already heard about Verbinski lambasting terrible modern CGI, but his new sci-fi comedy, "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die," sets its targets squarely on the onslaught of generative A.I. that's beset the world lately, along with the ways we've all been complicit in that. And you know what? We probably deserve to be yelled at a little.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, audiences haven't flocked to theaters to check out Verbinski's cinematic screed, but that's their loss. Watching "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is as much fun as one can have raging against the machine in 2026, and that's thanks in no small amount to Sam Rockwell, who stars as a nameless man from the future who shows up one night at a Norms diner in present-day Los Angeles hoping to assemble the exact group of people he needs to prevent an A.I. apocalypse. Looking like he stepped out of a Terry Gilliam movie, Rockwell is at his most gonzo here, and the film around him largely matches his Looney Tunes energy. What's not to like?
Naturally, those who missed "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" on the big screen can rectify that by catching it when it becomes available on digital starting March 10, 2026. Meanwhile, physical media enthusiasts will only have to wait another month for the film to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on Tuesday, April 21.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is coming home to cancel the A.I. apocalypse
"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" often plays like a Gen-X "Twilight Zone" anthology film thanks to its flashback vignettes and blunt satirical jabs at the ways our current dystopia has normalized should-be earth-shaking events like school shootings, all while enabling our over-reliance on our smartphones. But again, maybe we could all do with that sort of candor right now, especially when it's presented with the weird punk attitude it has here.
Matthew Robinson's screenplay, as with his script for "Love and Monsters" (the great Dylan O'Brien-led creature feature rom-com tragically buried by COVID-19), similarly plays like someone threw several classic genre films into a blender, yet, it's that same human element that separates A.I. slop from real art like this. Its flaws aside, Verbinski's movie speaks to his interest in how media can directly cause harm (see: "The Ring"), how those in power thrive on the masses being compliant (see: his "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy), and how real-life heroism is never as clean-cut as Hollywood likes to pretend (see: what Verbinski was trying to do with his "Lone Ranger"). And that, plus Verbinski's skillful use of lighting and framing to ensure his film's CGI is top-notch despite only having a modest $20 million budget to draw from, makes all the difference in the world (lest anyone accuse the director of not putting his money where his mouth is).
If you need even more convincing, know that the home media package for "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" will also include "a behind-the-scenes look at the zany visuals, darkly comedic beats, and hilarious cast" that will allow you to "discover hidden details." Until then, good luck, have fun, and don't die yourself.