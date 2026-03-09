How To Watch Sam Rockwell's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die At Home

It's been a decade since Gore Verbinski directed a movie (namely, his box office misfire turned cult favorite "A Cure for Wellness"), but the storyteller behind the U.S. version of "The Ring" and the only good "Pirates of the Caribbean" films to date is finally back, and he's got a bone to pick with you, me, and everyone we know. You may have already heard about Verbinski lambasting terrible modern CGI, but his new sci-fi comedy, "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die," sets its targets squarely on the onslaught of generative A.I. that's beset the world lately, along with the ways we've all been complicit in that. And you know what? We probably deserve to be yelled at a little.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, audiences haven't flocked to theaters to check out Verbinski's cinematic screed, but that's their loss. Watching "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is as much fun as one can have raging against the machine in 2026, and that's thanks in no small amount to Sam Rockwell, who stars as a nameless man from the future who shows up one night at a Norms diner in present-day Los Angeles hoping to assemble the exact group of people he needs to prevent an A.I. apocalypse. Looking like he stepped out of a Terry Gilliam movie, Rockwell is at his most gonzo here, and the film around him largely matches his Looney Tunes energy. What's not to like?

Naturally, those who missed "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" on the big screen can rectify that by catching it when it becomes available on digital starting March 10, 2026. Meanwhile, physical media enthusiasts will only have to wait another month for the film to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on Tuesday, April 21.