Why Gary From Paradise Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Gary is one of the most intriguing characters in the messy second season of "Paradise." At first glance, he could be mistaken for an innocent mailman who is friends with Teri (Enuka Okuma) and wants to do right by his fellow survivors. However, by the end of episode 5, we realize that he might actually be a problem for those he is seemingly out to help. Regardless of how one feels about the character, most viewers will agree it's a fantastic performance by Cameron Britton, an actor who's probably scared you before.

Britton is no stranger to portraying disturbing characters on the small screen. Before "Paradise," he transformed into the serial killer Ed Kemper for David Fincher's "Mindhunter," a role that earned Britton a Primetime Emmy nomination. Britton's performance as Kemper is haunting stuff, and he brings some of that dark energy to Gary on "Paradise." His character is a mailman on the Hulu sci-fi series, but Gary goes postal in ways that would probably make Kemper proud.

Be that as it may, there is more to Britton's arsenal than playing weirdos in shows like "Mindhunter" and "Paradise." So, let's take a look at some of the other projects you might recognize him from.