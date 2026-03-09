Why Gary From Paradise Season 2 Looks So Familiar
Gary is one of the most intriguing characters in the messy second season of "Paradise." At first glance, he could be mistaken for an innocent mailman who is friends with Teri (Enuka Okuma) and wants to do right by his fellow survivors. However, by the end of episode 5, we realize that he might actually be a problem for those he is seemingly out to help. Regardless of how one feels about the character, most viewers will agree it's a fantastic performance by Cameron Britton, an actor who's probably scared you before.
Britton is no stranger to portraying disturbing characters on the small screen. Before "Paradise," he transformed into the serial killer Ed Kemper for David Fincher's "Mindhunter," a role that earned Britton a Primetime Emmy nomination. Britton's performance as Kemper is haunting stuff, and he brings some of that dark energy to Gary on "Paradise." His character is a mailman on the Hulu sci-fi series, but Gary goes postal in ways that would probably make Kemper proud.
Be that as it may, there is more to Britton's arsenal than playing weirdos in shows like "Mindhunter" and "Paradise." So, let's take a look at some of the other projects you might recognize him from.
Cameron Britton is great at playing creeps, but he's also very funny
Cameron Britton doesn't exclusively play oddball characters, but he excels in this department. Sometimes, though, his murderous characters are more funny than terrifying. Take Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," for example, in which he plays Hazel, a time-traveling assassin who falls in love with a girl who works in a donut shop. This is quite a lighthearted role for Britton, as it allows him to portray a murderous maniac who also with soft and cuddly side. Still, you wouldn't want to be on his hit list.
Elsewhere, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" sees Cameron play a seemingly innocuous handyman. As is common with this actor's characters, though, the handyman harbors dark and mysterious secrets. Are you starting to notice a theme here?
On the big-screen front, Britton has roles in thrillers like "Mickey 17" and "The Girl in the Spider's Web," which are departures from the aforementioned projects. The actor also appears in "A Man Called Otto," a heartwarming flick starring Tom Hanks that tugs at the heartstrings. This one allows Britton to embrace his inner sweetheart, and his performance might just touch your feels.
"Paradise" is available to stream on Hulu.