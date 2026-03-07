Jamie Lee Curtis Predicted A Major Harry Potter Casting Before It Happened

Jamie Lee Curtis isn't just one of the great horror actors and an all-around Hollywood legend; it seems she's also some kind of clairvoyant. Back in 2001, Curtis worked with an at the time 10-year-old Daniel Radcliffe on the spy thriller "The Tailor of Panama," and noticed his look was similar to that of a certain juvenile wizard.

"The Tailor of Panama" is an adaptation of John le Carré's 1996 novel of the same name. Le Carré helped write the screenplay alongside Andrew Davies and director John Boorman, who ultimately created one of the best spy movies of all time. While Pierce Brosnan's unscrupulous MI6 sleuth was busy forcing Geoffrey Rush's ex-con into spying on the Panamanian government, Jamie Lee Curtis was playing Rush's wife, who was oblivious to the whole thing. Radcliffe played the couple's son in what was his feature film debut.

Yes, before he played Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe appeared in a forgotten Brosnan spy movie. But it seems even back in 2001, there was talk of the youngster one day portraying the Boy Who Lived. Not only was his mother in talks with Warner Bros. about the 10-year-old starring in the "Harry Potter" movies, but Curtis also noticed that he had exactly the right look for the role without even knowing he was up for the part.