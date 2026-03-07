Netflix Is Streaming Paradise Star Sterling K. Brown's Underseen 2022 Comedy

Adamma Ebo's 2022 comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." is a sharp, fitfully soulful mockumentary spoof of America's cartoonish Megachurch culture. Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the wife of a Southern Baptist pastor named Lee-Curtis (Sterling K. Brown), and co-runner of their corporate Christian empire, Wander to Greater Paths. Trinitie has decided to make a documentary film about her and Lee-Curtis, as they have recently run aground on a sex scandal, and their old church has collapsed under them. Trinitie is now trying to document their comeback a year later. They plan to open a new church on Easter Sunday. Their comeback will not go terribly smoothly. The true nature of their sex scandal will only gradually be revealed over the course of the movie.

The Childses are outlandish satires of modern "prosperity gospel" televangelists. They both became incredibly wealthy running their church, and can't seem to give up their wealthy lifestyle. After being rejected by their congregants, they find themselves competing with a new Christian power couple, the Sumpters (Conphidance and Nicole Beharie), who are launching a competing church on the same day as the Childses.

We eventually learn that Lee-Curtis, previously an anti-gay minister, had been caught seducing a long string of young men. Trinitie handily puts her fingers in her ears about her husband's sexuality and attempts to keep their comeback on track as best she can. Later in the film, Trinitie will begin to crack under the stress.

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." was a tiny release and only earned about $1.4 million at the box office. It is, however, a pretty sharp satire, and both Hall and Brown give great performances as cartoons who slowly become flawed humans. The film is currently on Netflix.