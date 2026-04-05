Fallout Star Walton Goggins' Best Performance Is Still In This Modern Western Series

Walton Goggins has built a prolific acting career, and we're all richer for it. I first noticed him in the Quentin Tarantino films "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight," and the latter (where he plays Chris Mannix, who's as endearing as an ex-Confederate soldier can be) is where I noticed what a talent he was.

It's difficult to choose the best Walton Goggins roles, from "The Righteous Gemstones" to "The White Lotus" to his recent turn as the Ghoul on "Fallout." But if you truly have to pick one role over the others, it's his portrayal of Boyd Crowder on FX Neo-Western "Justified."

"Justified" follows the character of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, written by Elmore Leonard and portrayed for TV by Timothy Olyphant. Though "Justified" is set in the modern day, and Kentucky isn't in the geographic West, Raylan styles himself like a Wild West sheriff — with a cowboy hat and a shoot-first policy.

The TV series is based specifically on the third Raylan story, the 2001 novella "Fire in the Hole." Raylan goes home to Harlan County, Kentucky and encounters his old coal mining pal Boyd, now a reactionary militia leader. "Justified" uses "Fire in the Hole" as the story of its pilot episode, then spins out into original tales.

The novella climaxes with Raylan killing Boyd, which was meant to be how the "Justified" pilot would end, too. But Goggins' Boyd was too good to kill off, so he became the co-lead of "Justified." The series is just as much his story as Raylan's, and it explores how two men can be enemies yet still share a mutual understanding; as Raylan and Boyd put it, they dug coal together.

"Justified" ran for six seasons, and it never stopped being fun to watch Goggins play Boyd.