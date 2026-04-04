Marvel's Forgotten Sci-Fi Comic Is The Perfect Concept For Its Next TV Show
Aliens have invaded the Earth. A group of powerful superheroes must save the day. Sounds like a common premise for a sci-fi story, right? Well, here's the twist: saving the world means our brave warriors will die — and not always in battle. You see, the process that gives them their superpowers is fundamentally incompatible with the human body. Undergoing it results in most people having one year to live ... at most. This is the concept behind "Strikeforce: Morituri," a forgotten comic that could inform the next great Marvel TV series.
Created by writer Peter B. Gills and artist Brent Anderson in 1986, "Strikeforce: Morituri" initially centers around Harold Carl Everson, a writer who signs up for the program because he wants to be part of a noble quest. He grew up reading comics about The Black Watch — the first superteam to undergo the deadly procedure — and felt inspired by their cause. The thing is, though, the comics don't exactly paint an accurate picture of just how unglamorous their deaths were. Thus begins a journey following Harold and his comrades as they take on alien hordes, but how long will they survive the Morituri Effect?
There are plenty of great comics that deserve to be turned into TV shows, so why should "Strikeforce: Morituri" be one of them? Well, the premise opens the door to some real unpredictability. Not knowing when characters will die is part of the appeal, as some last a year while others die within minutes. Think of how much fun the show could have with bringing in guest stars and killing off their characters out of the blue? What's more, a "Strikeforce: Mortituri" series might change people's perception of Marvel's on screen media.
Strikeforce Morituri doesn't have to be an MCU show (and that's a good thing)
If the general fan response to Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom tells us anything, it's that some folks think the Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming increasingly hackneyed. However, one way Marvel could address this problem would be to start telling stories in live-action outside of the MCU's canon and, in turn, open the door to some fresh possibilities that aren't reliant on the franchise's past. That's where "Strikeforce Morituri" could be useful.
You see, "Strikeforce Morituri" doesn't exist within regular Marvel Comics continuity. The comic is an island unto itself, set in its own universe. As such, the creatives behind a TV show adaptation would be able to tell a standalone story without having to worry about catering to the requirements of an overarching property. By doing so, a series of this ilk could also attract frustrated viewers who are tired of having to keep up with the all-encompassing beast that is the MCU.
Of course, Marvel's propensity for multiversal mayhem means that a "Strikeforce Morituri" show could, theoretically, be shoehorned into the wider MCU as well. That said, a series in which every character is destined to die would probably work better as its own entity, unbound by the MCU's long-term strategic planning.
Strikeforce: Morituri can bring back stakes to Marvel Studios' storytelling
"Strikeforce: Morituri" is a complex comic that addresses some weighty issues, especially regarding war. As previously mentioned, it involves heroes voluntarily signing up to die after reading comic books about an older team's escapade. The central argument is that propaganda is a powerful tool that can lead to people making misguided decisions, even if it is for a noble cause. Marvel Studios' output has explored political themes in the past, but "Strikeforce: Morituri" could examine these ideas from a unique angle.
What's more, a "Strikeforce Morituri" TV series is a perfect opportunity to tell a story with real stakes and emotional oomph. Marvel Studios' projects have a history of bringing characters back from the dead, which cheapens the impact of a demise. Why should we fear for the plights of these individuals when we know there are ways to bring them back?
With that in mind, a series that exists outside the MCU — one where death is inevitable for most of the characters? That's the type of refreshingly devastating storytelling Marvel movies and shows have been missing for quite some time.