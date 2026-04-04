Marvel's Forgotten Sci-Fi Comic Is The Perfect Concept For Its Next TV Show

Aliens have invaded the Earth. A group of powerful superheroes must save the day. Sounds like a common premise for a sci-fi story, right? Well, here's the twist: saving the world means our brave warriors will die — and not always in battle. You see, the process that gives them their superpowers is fundamentally incompatible with the human body. Undergoing it results in most people having one year to live ... at most. This is the concept behind "Strikeforce: Morituri," a forgotten comic that could inform the next great Marvel TV series.

Created by writer Peter B. Gills and artist Brent Anderson in 1986, "Strikeforce: Morituri" initially centers around Harold Carl Everson, a writer who signs up for the program because he wants to be part of a noble quest. He grew up reading comics about The Black Watch — the first superteam to undergo the deadly procedure — and felt inspired by their cause. The thing is, though, the comics don't exactly paint an accurate picture of just how unglamorous their deaths were. Thus begins a journey following Harold and his comrades as they take on alien hordes, but how long will they survive the Morituri Effect?

There are plenty of great comics that deserve to be turned into TV shows, so why should "Strikeforce: Morituri" be one of them? Well, the premise opens the door to some real unpredictability. Not knowing when characters will die is part of the appeal, as some last a year while others die within minutes. Think of how much fun the show could have with bringing in guest stars and killing off their characters out of the blue? What's more, a "Strikeforce: Mortituri" series might change people's perception of Marvel's on screen media.