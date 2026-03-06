Before Marvel, Chris Pratt Starred In A Successful Drama Series From A DC TV Legend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood's current big A-list actors. Between 2014 and 2015, he became the face of both the "Jurassic World" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises, making him a giant movie star following his breakout role on the small screen in "Parks and Recreation." But Pratt had been working for years before any of those roles came about. In fact, he had a very healthy four-season run on The WB (later known as The CW) in a show created by a current TV mega-producer.

The show in question is "Everwood," which ran for four seasons between 2002 and 2006, airing 89 episodes. Pratt was in every single one of them. Berlanti created the show long before he became the mastermind behind The CW's Arrowverse. While the Arrowverse came to an end in 2023, he developed "Arrow," "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl," and "Superman & Lois." But long before that, he made this quaint small-town drama.

The show centers on brain surgeon Dr. Andrew Brown (Treat Williams), who leaves his practice in New York City after his wife's passing, instead heading to the small town of Everwood, Colorado. He chose that location because of his late wife's attachment to it. Alongside his children, Delia (Vivien Cardone) and Ephram (Gregory Smith), they adjust to small-town life with the show exploring all of their relationships with the people of Everwood.

"Everwood" was canceled after four seasons, largely due to The WB merging with UPN, which gave birth to The CW. That reign lasted 17 years until Nexstar purchased the network in 2023. The old CW is basically gone now, which is a shame, but this show was something of a marker of the transition from The WB to The CW.