Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Has A Hot Fish Man Problem

In "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 7, "Ko'Zeine," Darem and his Klingon classmate Jay-Den (Karim Diané) are transported against their will to a part of the Khionian realm for Darem's wedding. There, we get to meet Darem's best friend since childhood (and betrothed princess) Kaira, played by Jaelynn Thora Brooks, along with Darem's parents, Kaira's parents, and a whole bunch of other Khionians. They wear some aquatic-inspired outfits with scales, seaweed, and coral, but, for some reason, they are all in human form. Darem even makes a joke about how they'll all "have gills" in case Jay-Den starts sweating from nerves, but, again, we never see those gills. It seems a little silly to have a whole aquatic species on one of the most diverse "Star Trek" shows to date and then always make them look human.

While it's understandable that the makeup process might be rather intensive (and expensive) and the fully-fledged fish man version of Darem just isn't feasible for every episode, maybe he deserves to get fishy with it every so often? The fans can handle it, I promise, and it'll give the Darem/Jay-Den shippers some truly incredible visuals for their fan art. There might be a few Trekkie purists who can't handle sexiness outside of their comfort zone (see also: the reactions to the controversial orgy scene in "Lower Decks"), but for the rest of us, bring on the Khionian/Klingon romance!

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is available to stream on Paramount+.