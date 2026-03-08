Pixar's Hoppers Took Inspiration From A Studio Ghibli Movie For One Specific Aspect [Exclusive]

Daniel Chong's new animated film "Hoppers" follows the adventures of a teenage conservationist named Mabel (Piper Curda) as she fights City Hall to preserve a local glade. The glade is personally important to her — she used to spend time with her grandmother there — and it is under threat because City Hall (represented by Jon Hamm) wishes to bulldoze it and build a highway. The mayor says he can legally do this, as all the animals have all left the glade. Mabel figures if she can find a beaver and convince it to build a dam, it will revive the miniature biome and prevent construction from taking place.

Luckily, Mabel happens to be friends with one Dr. Sam Fairfax (Kathy Najimy), who has developed an "Avatar"-like technology that allows humans to project their consciousnesses into ultra-realistic animal robots. Through a series of plot complications, Mabel finds herself in the body of a robotic beaver and has to move among the animals, trying to convince other beavers to return to the glade.

As a robot, Mabel can communicate with animals, and both she and the audience can hear beavers, bears, lizards, birds, and even insects speaking in clear English. When the film cuts to a human perspective, however, the humans only hear the animals chittering and squawking. To visually indicate what perspective we're seeing, Daniel Chong gave the animals large, expressive cartoon eyes when they're talking to one another. Humans see them as having small, inexpressive "dot" eyes.

/Film's own Bill Bria recently spoke with Chong, and the director said the visual perspective indicator was a design choice, yes, and one that he borrowed from a lesser-known film from Studio Ghibli. Particularly, Chong said he was borrowing the human/animal duality from Isao Takahata's 1994 film "Pom Poko."