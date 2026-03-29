Matthew McConaughey's Animated Adventure On Netflix Is A Modern Marvel Worth Revisiting

Travis Knight's 2016 film "Kubo and the Two Strings" is a visual marvel and a fascinating story. It also immediately invited controversy when it was released, as the film featured Japanese characters, but starred white actors from the United States, England, and South Africa. The lead character, Kubo, was voiced by Art Parkinson, a white actor from Ireland. Also on the cast were Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara, Brenda Vaccaro, and Matthew McConaughey. The only Japanese or Japanese-American actors on the cast were George Takei and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and they had smaller, supporting roles.

One might also criticize that "Kubo" purports to be a Japanese folk tale, but was wholly the creation of screenwriters Marc Haimes and Chris Butler. The production, at the very least, took its visual cues from various Japanese artists and art forms. Origami and shamisen music are used extensively, while the film's visual cues were taken from woodblock prints, specifically the art made by Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Koichi Sato. Travis Knight talked about all the Japanese arts he studied in a 2016 interview with Wired. He liked the idea of his stop-motion animation studio, Laika, making a samurai epic, a medium he was fond of, and that was pitched to him by a fellow coworker.

"Kubo" was widely seen, but it didn't take the world by storm like Laika's previous films "Coraline" and "ParaNorman." The former made almost $186 million at the box office, while the latter made over $107 million. "Kubo" only netted $77.5 million on its $60 million budget, which counts as a loss, according to the rules of Hollywood accounting.

Still, the film's visual artistry was recognized by many; "Kubo" was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. It's currently on Netflix and worth discovering.