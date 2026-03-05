Lucille Ball's Favorite Movie Is An Oscar-Nominated Gem You Can Stream For Free

Lucille Ball was a force of nature in the entertainment industry for six decades. She starred alongside her husband Desi Arnaz in the pioneering sitcom "I Love Lucy," which, for four of its six seasons, was the most popular show on television. She was one of the most gifted comedians of the 20th century, and parlayed her success into co-founding Desilu Productions with Arnaz, which made her the first woman president of a production studio. Without Ball, we wouldn't have such classic series as "Star Trek," "Mission: Impossible," "The Untouchables," and "Mannix."

In front of and behind the camera, Ball generally had stellar instincts for what works (the 1974 movie production of "Mame" being a notable face-plant). Just think of all the classic "I Love Lucy" bits (the conveyor belt mayhem, Lucy practicing the tango, Lucy getting plastered while shooting a TV commercial); no one could get a studio audience roaring like Ball. She was a laugh-getting dynamo.

If Ball came up short anywhere in her legendary career, it was in the movies. She appeared in all-timers like "Top Hat" and "Stage Door," and worked with the Marx Brothers in "Room Service," but these were all small roles. She had some big-screen hits later on (like 1968's "Yours, Mine and Ours"), but never matched the greatness of her television work. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune near the end of her life, she reflected on her run in the movies. She also let slip that her favorite movie ever was Sam Wood's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Our Town." This seems fitting.