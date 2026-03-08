Stephen King's Forgotten '90s Monster Movie On Netflix Is Perfect For Horror Fans

Mick Garris' 1992 horror flick "Sleepwalkers" was written by Stephen King, and boy howdy, is it ever stupid. It follows the on-the-road adventures of Charles Brady (Brian Krause) and his mother Mary (Alice Krige), a pair of shape-shifting were-cats who can suck the life out of virgin women. Life-sucking cats seem to be something of a preoccupation with King, as evidenced by the undead kitty seen in "Pet Sematary" and its film adaptations. King also wrote "Cat's Eye," although that film featured a heroic house cat that bravely murders a troll monster that aimed to kill Drew Barrymore.

The monsters in "Sleepwalkers," while appearing human, are largely malevolent, and they have to drift from town to town to sustain themselves. They also have a raft of superpowers. They can make themselves "dim," aka turn invisible, and they can revert to their natural form whenever they want, appearing as monstrous upright cat people. They can also project illusions and seem to have mild telekinetic powers. Also, to make sure the monsters are notably unsavory, they seem to live in incestuous bliss, with mother and son constantly canoodling.

It's easy to spot Charles and Mary, though, because they freak out whenever they encounter a house cat. In a notable scene in "Sleepwalkers," Charles is fleeing a cop in his car, and the cop happens to have a pet tabby in the front seat. Charles takes one look at the tabby, and briefly reverts to his cat-man form.

The movie is corny and silly, but one cannot fault it for originality. It's also, at the end of the day, fun to watch. There's a wild, earnest, B-movie quality to the picture that horror fans know and love, and the movie is currently streaming on Netflix.