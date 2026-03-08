5 Forgotten '70s Western Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Great Western movies come in all shapes and forms, but many of them romanticize the Old West. Sure, the genre has always depicted the frontier as a dangerous place where people get shot and killed, but it's also a land of opportunity where noble heroes save the day. Of course, this is a broad description of traditional Westerns, but many of them fit the bill. '70s Westerns, meanwhile, are a little more cynical and violent compared to their Old Hollywood counterparts. In fact, some of these flicks aim to dispel myths about the frontier, yet some of the best ones are barely even remembered these days

Mind you, '70s Westerns weren't even that popular back then. Whenever people talk about the best movies of the '70s, they mention "The Godfather," "Jaws," "Star Wars," and countless other groundbreaking flicks that defined the New Hollywood era at the expense of horse operas. Still, like the aging gunslingers at the heart of so many frontier flicks, Westerns can't be kept down — even when they fade out of popularity. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some forgotten Westerns of the 1970s that still hold up today.