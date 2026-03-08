5 Forgotten '70s Western Movies That Still Hold Up Today
Great Western movies come in all shapes and forms, but many of them romanticize the Old West. Sure, the genre has always depicted the frontier as a dangerous place where people get shot and killed, but it's also a land of opportunity where noble heroes save the day. Of course, this is a broad description of traditional Westerns, but many of them fit the bill. '70s Westerns, meanwhile, are a little more cynical and violent compared to their Old Hollywood counterparts. In fact, some of these flicks aim to dispel myths about the frontier, yet some of the best ones are barely even remembered these days
Mind you, '70s Westerns weren't even that popular back then. Whenever people talk about the best movies of the '70s, they mention "The Godfather," "Jaws," "Star Wars," and countless other groundbreaking flicks that defined the New Hollywood era at the expense of horse operas. Still, like the aging gunslingers at the heart of so many frontier flicks, Westerns can't be kept down — even when they fade out of popularity. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some forgotten Westerns of the 1970s that still hold up today.
The Last Hard Men (1976)
The dying days of the Old West is a common theme in '70s Westerns. You know, stories about civilization beginning to replace times of lawlessness. "The Last Hard Men" is one of these movies, and it lives up to its title with a cast of legendary macho actors that includes Charlton Heston, James Coburn, Thalmus Rasulala, and Michael Parks.
Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen, "The Last Hard Men" centers around Samuel Burgade (Heston), a retired lawman who's struggling to adjust to the quiet life. However, he gets the chance to pick up his gun again when an old foe, Zach Provo (James Coburn), and his outlaw gang come looking for the lawman. The criminals have just escaped from prison, and Provo wants revenge.
"The Last Hard Men" opens with Provo stabbing a prison guard in the heart while a chain gang full of inmates works on the railway. This sets the tone for a gritty, action-packed Western with dirt in its nails. Be that as it may, "The Last Hard Men" is also a fascinating tale about relics in a changing world, and one that lives up to its awesome title.
Ulzana's Raid (1972)
If you like your Westerns to offer some semblance of optimism and hope, then skip "Ulzana's Raid." The Robert Aldrich-directed effort is a shockingly bleak allegory of the Vietnam War that delves into humanity's worst impulses. It's also an unglamorous account of America's own dark past within its own borders. "Ulzana's Raid" rejects the jingoistic and romanticized elements of so many Westerns — and that's what makes it a must-see.
Starring Burt Lancaster and Bruce Davison, "Ulzana's Raid" chronicles a conflict between American Cavalrymen and Apache warriors. However, it's different from the myriad of other films with a similar premise. This is more of a war movie than a Western, with a story that revolves around a militarized regime fighting a group of rebellious insurgents.
"Ulzana's Raid" is a nihilistic portrayal of war that explores the savagery of all sides involved. Conflicts breed suffering and sadism, which seems to be the point Aldrich and co. are trying to make here. Despite this, characters are painted in a morally grey light, even if some of their actions are truly evil. Still, what are the underlying issues that make them act this way? Who does conflict benefit at the end of the day? These are the questions posited to the viewer in "Ulzana's Raid."
Breakheart Pass (1975)
Charles Bronson starred in lots of great movies, especially in the Western, action, and crime genres. Director Tom Bries' "Breakheart Pass" combines elements of all of the genre pictures Bronson is known for, yet it remains one of the most overlooked and underrated movies in his oeuvre.
"Breakheart Pass" is an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery in the vein of "Murder on the Orient Express," albeit with an Old West twist. When people start showing up dead in a traveling steam train, it's up to Bronson's John Deakin — a supposed criminal being transported by the law — to get to the bottom of the mystery. And with this being a '70s Bronson flick, it's only a matter of time until shootouts commence and bodies get thrown out of a speeding locomotive.
What's not to love about "Breakheart Pass?" It has mystery, action, and Bronson being his usual effortlessly cool self. The film also competes with "Murder on the Orient Express" in the facial hair department, as Bronson's trademark mustache is as impressive as Hercule Poirot's.
Keoma (1976)
Westerns might be inherently American, but some of the greatest ones were made by Italians. This brings us to "Keoma," an all-time great spaghetti Western starring the legendary Franco Nero as the titular gunslinger.
"Keoma" follows our hero, a half-white/half-Native Union soldier, as he returns from war to find his town under the control of a vicious tyrant and his goons. Among these goons are Keoma's half-brothers, who have a history of picking on him. Can you guess what happens next? That's right — bullets fly, and chaos ensues.
"Keoma" was directed by Enzo G. Castellari, one of the best filmmakers associated with Italian exploitation cinema during its heyday in the '70s. Regardless of which genre he's working in, you can expect plenty of action and excitement in his flicks, and this is no different. Throw in Nero, his frequent collaborator and star of "Django," and what you have is a formula for success.
The Grand Duel (1972)
Sticking "The Grand Duel" on a list of forgotten Westerns feels criminal. The film stars Lee Van Cleef, one of the greatest actors to ever don a Stetson. He appeared in Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy, Budd Boetticher's "Ride Lonesome," and so many other great Westerns, so he isn't exactly unknown. Still, history has proven that not enough people talk about "The Grand Duel," and it's about time we all did.
"The Grand Duel" tells the story of an aging sheriff (Van Cleef) who helps a wrongly accused fugitive (Alberto Dentice) take on the men who want him dead. A basic premise? Sure. However, "The Grand Duel" rises above its derivative elements by throwing in some tongue-in-cheek humor and noir-style detective story elements.
"The Grand Duel" also features a Western veteran with Giancarlo Santi behind the camera. He was Leone's second unit director on "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" and "Once Upon a Time in the West" — two of the best Westerns ever made. With that in mind, fans of those masterpieces will probably enjoy "The Grand Duel."