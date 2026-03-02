The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4's Ken Kern Tribute Explained
Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" has been a quiet success for the streamer. Created by longtime legal drama filmmaker David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal," "Boston Legal") and developed by Michael Connelly, the show is a legal drama based on the books by Ted Humphrey. So far, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has run for four seasons, with a fifth on the way. Connelly, of course, is also known as the creator of the "Bosch" series of novels starring Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch — which was also turned into two successful series.
The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense attorney Mickey Haller, who often works out of a Lincoln Navigator driven by a chauffeur. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, and Yaya DaCosta. Over four seasons, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has featured plenty of twists and turns. But one unusual surprise came the end of episode 6 of season 4, with a tribute card that reads "In Memory of Ken Kern."
Fans might have been mystified by read that tribute. Ken Kern is not on screen during this latest episode, or during any of the previous episodes. What's more, a quick glance at the show's credits shows no Ken Kern either. So, who was this mysterious man who was given such a lovely tribute?
Decider got confirmation from Netflix that Ken Kern worked as an accountant on "The Lincoln Lawyer" before his passing. Sure, he wasn't a prominent face fans saw on the screen for hours on end season after season, but Kern was an important part of the larger making of this show. This homage indicates he was also clearly well-liked by those involved in the production of "The Lincoln Lawyer."
The Lincoln Lawyer paid tribute to a valued crew member in Ken Kern
"The Lincoln Lawyer" is one of the best legal dramas on Netflix, with few shows quite like it. It is not only a thrilling story full of twists and turns, but also a poignant character drama with plenty of emotional and even tearful moments.
The tribute to Ken Kern is made all the more touching considering the specific episode it was included in. In case you need a refresher, this fourth season followed Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller as he is accused of killing his former client and his attempts to prove himself innocent. In episode 6, the charges against Mickey were dropped, only to be replaced with new ones. This meant Mickey was given a choice: return to prison and have a prompt trial, or stay on bail and drop his chance at a speedy trial.
At the end of the episode, Mickey learns that his mentor passed away from cardiac arrest, and he breaks down sobbing on the shoulder of his first ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell). His mentor, David "Legal" Siegel (Elliott Gould), was a big part of Mickey's life and his death shocks him. Mickey chooses to remain in jail to keep his right to a speedy trial, and it's clear this decision was in no small part due to Mickey's inability to face Legal's funeral. It's an episode about the big role mentors and friends play in our lives and how death affects us deeply. That, combined with the warmth and heart that Legal brought to the world of the show, makes the tribute a rather touching decision, honoring Ken Kern in the same episode that "The Lincoln Lawyer" faces a devastating loss.