The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4's Ken Kern Tribute Explained

Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" has been a quiet success for the streamer. Created by longtime legal drama filmmaker David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal," "Boston Legal") and developed by Michael Connelly, the show is a legal drama based on the books by Ted Humphrey. So far, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has run for four seasons, with a fifth on the way. Connelly, of course, is also known as the creator of the "Bosch" series of novels starring Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch — which was also turned into two successful series.

The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense attorney Mickey Haller, who often works out of a Lincoln Navigator driven by a chauffeur. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, and Yaya DaCosta. Over four seasons, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has featured plenty of twists and turns. But one unusual surprise came the end of episode 6 of season 4, with a tribute card that reads "In Memory of Ken Kern."

Fans might have been mystified by read that tribute. Ken Kern is not on screen during this latest episode, or during any of the previous episodes. What's more, a quick glance at the show's credits shows no Ken Kern either. So, who was this mysterious man who was given such a lovely tribute?

Decider got confirmation from Netflix that Ken Kern worked as an accountant on "The Lincoln Lawyer" before his passing. Sure, he wasn't a prominent face fans saw on the screen for hours on end season after season, but Kern was an important part of the larger making of this show. This homage indicates he was also clearly well-liked by those involved in the production of "The Lincoln Lawyer."