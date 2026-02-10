The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

You might know crime fiction author Michael Connelly as the creator of LAPD Detective Hieronymus Bosch, the protagonist of the beloved shows, "Bosch" and "Bosch: Legacy." While "Bosch" ran for seven successful seasons, "Bosch: Legacy" ended up being canceled after three seasons due to complex behind-the-scenes factors. But Bosch isn't the only memorable Connelly protagonist, as his Mickey Haller makes a solid impression in his 2005 novel, "The Lincoln Lawyer." While the Harry Bosch books should be read in a certain order for our understanding of him, the detective also appears in several Mickey Haller books to indicate a shared universe. In fact, Haller is Bosch's paternal half-brother (!!), making the two Connelly characters share a closer connection than one would think.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" inspired a Matthew McConaughey-led thriller that's one of the actor's best movie roles, but it also led to a Netflix adaptation that is still ongoing. As a matter of fact, "The Lincoln Lawyer" dropped its fourth season on February 5, 2026, crafting an emotional ending for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller in this particular chapter. Garcia-Rulfo told TUDUM that his Mickey is headed for a different kind of journey this season, as the story leans into his past catching up to him:

"I had already played the Mickey Haller that can do everything. In this season, he really feels down. He's trying not to show it [...] but deep inside, he knows that most likely this is it."

As it turns out, season 4 is not the end of the road for Mickey and his allies, as the series has already been greenlit for a fifth season. Here's what we can expect from this brand-new chapter of "The Lincoln Lawyer."