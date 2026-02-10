The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Everything We Know So Far
You might know crime fiction author Michael Connelly as the creator of LAPD Detective Hieronymus Bosch, the protagonist of the beloved shows, "Bosch" and "Bosch: Legacy." While "Bosch" ran for seven successful seasons, "Bosch: Legacy" ended up being canceled after three seasons due to complex behind-the-scenes factors. But Bosch isn't the only memorable Connelly protagonist, as his Mickey Haller makes a solid impression in his 2005 novel, "The Lincoln Lawyer." While the Harry Bosch books should be read in a certain order for our understanding of him, the detective also appears in several Mickey Haller books to indicate a shared universe. In fact, Haller is Bosch's paternal half-brother (!!), making the two Connelly characters share a closer connection than one would think.
"The Lincoln Lawyer" inspired a Matthew McConaughey-led thriller that's one of the actor's best movie roles, but it also led to a Netflix adaptation that is still ongoing. As a matter of fact, "The Lincoln Lawyer" dropped its fourth season on February 5, 2026, crafting an emotional ending for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller in this particular chapter. Garcia-Rulfo told TUDUM that his Mickey is headed for a different kind of journey this season, as the story leans into his past catching up to him:
"I had already played the Mickey Haller that can do everything. In this season, he really feels down. He's trying not to show it [...] but deep inside, he knows that most likely this is it."
As it turns out, season 4 is not the end of the road for Mickey and his allies, as the series has already been greenlit for a fifth season. Here's what we can expect from this brand-new chapter of "The Lincoln Lawyer."
What can you expect from season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer?
Season 4 of "The Lincoln Lawyer" was based on the sixth book in Connelly's Haller series, titled "The Law of Innocence." The fifth season is set to adapt the seventh book, "Resurrection Walk," which features a team-up between Haller and Bosch after the former heeds a new career calling. While the two of them have been paired together before, Connelly uses this opportunity to flesh out both characters with great depth, allowing the suspenseful nature of the novel to heighten their connection.
That said, Netflix has confirmed that the fifth season will only be "inspired by 'Resurrection Walk'," so it's reasonable not to expect a 1:1 adaptation. Moreover, the Netflix show hasn't connected Haller to Titus Welliver's Bosch from the Amazon MGM franchise series, so we might have another version of Bosch or move past the team-up in favor of a more Haller-centered case. Series co-showrunner and co-creator Ted Humphrey also revealed that season 5 will expand upon the shocking cliffhanger that the fourth season ended on, bringing a mysterious new character to the forefront (via ScreenRant):
"They're [Mickey and his loved ones] all going to be knocked for a loop by this [reveal], and the fun will be in how do they all, including Mickey, react to this? How do they all cope with this? First of all, who is this person? [...] I will tell you there is an answer to that, and it will form the basis of the way we unravel all this and the story that we tell in season 5."
That does sound like an interesting premise, which could still incorporate key aspects of Connelly's novel to chart Haller's path ahead.
When does The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 premiere?
The fifth season of "The Lincoln Lawyer" was announced ahead of the show's season 4 premiere, with Humphrey and co-showrunner/executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez expressing gratitude for being able to continue Haller's journey:
"We're so excited to share the upcoming season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we're already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we've taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we're thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!"
Given that season 5 is currently in production, Netflix hasn't shared an official release date at the time of this writing. If we were to project an approximate timeline (as most seasons have a gap of 12-14 months between them), the new season could premiere in early 2027 if everything goes to plan.
As season 4 was released some time back, now is the best time to catch up with Mickey Haller's exhilarating arc as an L.A. based defense attorney, and how his priorities have shifted over the years. Here's the official logline for the fourth season of "The Lincoln Lawyer:"
"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam's final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA's office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey's own past."
It's safe to say that the titular Lincoln Lawyer will stop at nothing to clear his name and reunite with his loved ones in the latest season.
Which cast members are returning to season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer?
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will obviously be resuming the mantle of The Lincoln Lawyer, with series regulars like Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) returning for the upcoming season. Neve Campbell will also return as Maggie McPherson, as the character underwent a major dynamic shift with Haller while navigating her status as his love interest in season 4. Cobie Smulders (whose Maria Hill became subject to a shocking "Secret Invasion" twist) is the show's latest addition and will undoubtedly be back to help us understand more about her mysterious character.
As Smulders' character seems to have a familial connection to Haller, this could be a way to work around the Bosch team-up in "Resurrection Walk," allowing the series to introduce an intriguing dynamic. As we know next to nothing about Smulders' character, season 5 can mold her motivations in a thousand different directions without having to resort to Bosch's signature quirks. It is a unique opportunity to fill a familial void that can challenge Haller to function outside of his comfort zone and display more interiority than ever before.
Until season 5 airs, you can catch up with the first four seasons of "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix, or read Connelly's "Resurrection Walk" to stay ahead of the curve.