Stephen Amell Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Suits LA

2011 saw the birth of "Suits," the USA Network legal drama that went on to enjoy explosive popularity over nine seasons. As such, the show sparked a lot of discourse when it ended in 2019, including why "Suits" was canceled and whether it would come back in some shape or form. The answer may seem obvious in an era of spin-offs and reboots, but the continuation of the "Suits" legacy only came about when the original show experienced a massive resurgence in viewership on streaming platforms.

This led to NBC's spin-off series "Suits LA," with Stephen Amell ("Arrow") starring as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who switches careers and becomes an entertainment lawyer. Unfortunately, "Suits LA" was canceled by NBC after only one season, failing to replicate what made its predecessor so compelling.

While appearing recently on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You," Amell shared his thoughts about the fate that befell "Suits LA." And while he acknowledged the show had "issues," he ultimately blamed himself for its swift demise. As he put it:

"Look, ultimately, I think that the blame rests with me because whatever problem you have with the show, because I think that there were issues, but it's my job to solve those, to smooth them over, to gloss them up with some type of performance or something, tangible or otherwise, that covers up those mistakes. Because you do something that is magnetic, that is charismatic, that fixes those problems. And I didn't do that. I didn't find anything ultimately with Ted Black, that character, that translated, that smoothed those things over that gave us a chance to keep going."

Still, while Amell may feel that his portrayal of Ted wasn't up to snuff, the problems that plagued "Suits LA" extended well beyond a lackluster lead.