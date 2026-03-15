Milla Jovovich's First Major Role Was In A Sequel To This Controversial '80s Movie

Randal Kleiser's 1980 film "The Blue Lagoon," based on the 1908 novel by Henry De Vere Stacpoole, follows the adventures of the nine-year-old Richard and the seven-year-old Emmaline after they are shipwrecked on a remote tropical island sometime in the Victorian era. They are given some rudimentary survival instructions by a sickly galley worker before he dies, and the two children spend many years on the island, making a home, growing up, forming a rudimentary religion, and, most notoriously, facing puberty together. Years pass, the two characters figure out their sexuality, and have a child before being rescued. For the bulk of the film, Richard is played by an 18-year-old Christopher Atkins, and Emmaline by a 14-year-old Brooke Shields.

"The Blue Lagoon" was openly loathed upon its release. Ginger Varney's review in the L.A. Weekly objected to the film's weirdly regressive attitudes about sex and shame, and Gary Arnold's Washington Post write-up argued that the film was too picturesque and bland to truly explore its own themes. "As the amorous teenagers [Atkins and Shields] evoke modeling sessions and beach-party movies," he wrote. "It's as if Gidget and Moondoggie had been teleported from Malibu to the South Seas." Brooke Shields won a Razzie for Worst Actress, although cinematographer Néstor Almendros was nominated for an Oscar.

But "The Blue Lagoon" was a huge hit, making $58.8 million on its $4.5 million budget. The film was just titillating enough to entice audiences. Not being able to leave well enough alone, a sequel was put into production over a decade later. "Return to the Blue Lagoon" (1991) followed a new pair of adolescents as they grew up on the same damn tropical island. Milla Jovovich starred as Lilli.

"Return" was even less well-received, and bombed horribly at the box office.