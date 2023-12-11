What The Cast Of The Fifth Element Is Doing Today
Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element" certainly has one of the most eclectic casts of any '90s blockbuster. On one hand, you have a variety of established actors. Then-beloved action hero Bruce Willis was the film's centerpiece, propped by British thespians like Gary Oldman and Ian Holm, both of whom had garnered recognition in major Hollywood blockbusters. On the other hand, you have a variety of unknown variables: Milla Jovovich, a young Russian model just getting her start on film; Chris Tucker, a hyperactive comedian slowly on the rise after "Friday," which also just so happened to feature "Fifth Element" co-star Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr., an actor-turned-wrestler-turned-actor-again. Besson's call sheet of obscure talents goes on and on. However, it is exactly the director's ethno-galactically diverse, if often aesthetically disparate, vision for the film that makes the cast of "The Fifth Element" fit surprisingly well together.
By extension, the places this cast ended up after the film are individually about as far apart as where they were before cameras started rolling. Some of them have reached new pinnacles of success, while others are no longer acting altogether. Others, unfortunately, are no longer with us. Let's pay tribute to one of the best cult sci-fi flicks of all time and see where its ensemble has wound up circa 2023.
Bruce Willis remains a household name but has retired from acting
Following a long and storied career in film and television, Bruce Willis retired from acting in the spring of 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. The cognitive disorder affects one's "ability to use and understand language" (via The Guardian) to the point that many people are no longer able to speak. Earlier this year, an updated statement from the family confirmed that Willis' condition has progressed to become frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which currently has no treatment or cure. Willis' family has requested fans learn and support the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and its mission to help families who struggle with the disease's effects.
These are very unfortunate circumstances for Willis, an actor who has provided audiences with years of exciting entertainment and beautifully rendered performances. Over a decade prior to his role as Korben Dallas in "The Fifth Element," Willis had charmed audiences as David Addison on the hit television series "Moonlighting." By 1988, he was John McClane in "Die Hard," forever cementing himself as one of Hollywood's foremost action stars. However, Willis had considerable range. He could bring charisma to actioners like "The Last Boy Scout" and "The Expendables," then show a goofier side in comedies like "Death Becomes Her" and "Moonrise Kingdom," only to then ground himself in the harrowing drama of his collaborations with M. Night Shyamalan in "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable". His legendary career will be fondly remembered for years to come, as will his immense talent.
Milla Jovovich is a queen of sci-fi action cinema
Now deemed "the queen of kick-butt," model-turned-actress Milla Jovovich is one of the most recognizable faces in sci-fi and action cinema. The fresh Russian face may have broken through as Leeloo in "The Fifth Element," but the "Resident Evil" series, spearheaded by now-husband and early adopter of video game cinema Paul W. S. Anderson, shot her to fame. In 2016, she ended her run with the franchise at six entries that have collectively grossed over $1 billion in revenue, making her one of the most successful action stars of all-time and a frontwoman in the world of geekdom. She continues to act in this realm with recent roles in blockbuster adaptations of "Monster Hunter" and "Hellboy," not to mention her upcoming role in George R. R. Martin's "In the Lost Lands," set to release in 2024.
Outside of that sphere, however, the actress has yet to find a proper platform for her dramatic chops. Though she has received light praise by critics for some of her more grounded performances, not to mention a quick comedic turn in "Zoolander," they always seem to be sandwiched in the middle of mediocre thrillers ("Stone," "Cymbeline") or genre films ("The Fourth Kind," "Paradise Hills"). Hopefully, soon, Jovovich will usher herself into a new era of star vehicles that harken back to her wonderfully eccentric but emotionally resonant turn in "The Fifth Element." Who else could bring such strong comedic delivery to the word "multipass"?
Gary Oldman is now one of Hollywood's greatest living actors
No disrespect to the ensemble of "The Fifth Element," but it's clear which member of the cast rose furthest to the top. In fact, Gary Oldman has become so successful that "The Fifth Element" is often a credit that modern film fans forget amidst an utterly stacked resume. Since playing twanged madman Zorg, the man has been Oscar-nominated three times: once as George Smiley in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," again as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour" (for which he took home the gold), and most recently as Herman J. Mankiewicz in "Mank." However, most movie fans know Oldman as either one of two iconic roles: Sirius Black in the "Harry Potter" film franchise or Commissioner James Gordon in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Despite the odds, Oldman has conquered opposite ends of the entertainment industry and become one of Hollywood's most prestigious working actors.
Following notably antagonistic turns in "JFK," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and "Léon: The Professional," "The Fifth Element" only further confirmed Oldman as a go-to performer for on-screen villains. Since Besson's film, Oldman has portrayed villains in "Air Force One," "Lost in Space," "Hannibal," "The Book of Eli," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "The Hitman's Bodyguard," and that's not even all of them! He would, of course, escape this reputation by the time "Batman Begins" came out, but there's no denying that Oldman has a knack for channeling his darker side, and he's still working today.
Ian Holm, known best as Bilbo Baggins, passed away in 2020
If you're like us, you probably can't help but scream "Bilbo!" every time you revisit Ian Holm in "The Fifth Element." As much as Vito Cornelius is a surprisingly comedic highlight of Besson's wacky film, it's hard not to look back at Holm's career and think of him most fondly for his beloved portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy. After all, his final appearance on-screen was, fittingly, as Baggins. He reprised the role for all three of Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" films, showing his dedication to performing as the charming, fallible father figure. Six years after the release of "The Battle of the Five Armies," Holm peacefully passed away due to illness brought on as a result of Parkinson's disease.
Holm's memorable turns in classics like "Alien," "Chariots of Fire" (which earned him an Academy Award nomination), and "Brazil" paved the way for "The Fifth Element," which saw Holm perfectly cast as a supporting player that still had plenty of chances to comedically shine. He continued playing strong supplementary roles throughout his entire career, to the point that some film fans may not fully appreciate Holm's eclectic resume. This man was Terry Gilliam's Napoleon in "Time Bandits," Mel Gibson's Polonius in "Hamlet," and Pixar's Chef Skinner Yes, the same man who played Bilbo Baggins also played the conniving and uproarious villain from "Ratatouille," a role he excelled in so thoroughly that he won an Annie Award for it. Mr. Holm, you will be missed.
Chris Tucker is still a comedian and humanitarian
In direct opposition to the radio-pilled vanity of Ruby Rhod, comedian Chris Tucker has since become a more sporadic on-screen talent, having devoted part of his time and money toward humanitarian efforts. Tucker's success as part of the "Rush Hour" film series alongside Jackie Chan gave him the platform to start The Chris Tucker Foundation, which raises money to provide scholarships and other forms of relief to lower-income students and unhoused communities. However, the actor never forgot his roots and still performs both as a stand-up comedian and as a film actor. Just this year, Tucker appeared as Nike executive Howard White in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's sports comedy, "Air," and is currently performing in theaters around the country as part of his "The Legend Tour," his first in over a decade. Tucker is even developing "Rush Hour 4" with Jackie Chan, though no release date or plot details have been confirmed as of this writing.
We're glad that Chris Tucker has found a life far beyond the glamor of "The Fifth Element." Few actors have been more unfairly maligned for a supporting comedic performance even years after the fact. In truth, Tucker was just doing what he did best, bringing his zippy, exuberant personality to what was little more than a bit part. From his breakout role in "Friday" to significant supporting roles in "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Air," the man is nothing if not memorable and that's exactly the assignment.
Luke Perry found modern success on Riverdale before passing away in 2019
Luke Perry is a bit of an anomaly amongst his top-billed co-stars, considering he's only featured in the film's opening sequence. You can practically count how many lines he has on two hands, but it's important to remember that Perry was a teen heartthrob at the time. His brooding stint as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210" made him so instantly recognizable that he merited a solo name card in the opening credits. It's appropriate, then, that his next most-popular role was on another teen drama, this time as one of the adults. Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father to Archie Andrews, in The CW's oft-skewered but immensely popular series "Riverdale" for three seasons up until his unexpected death in 2019.
Perry's role as young assistant Billy Masterson in "The Fifth Element" was one of his attempts to break out from his "90210" mold. However, it clearly didn't have much of an impact, as Perry returned to his ol' stomping grounds and portrayed McKay for three more years. Still, while Perry's film career isn't much to shake a stick at, the actor's television career is surprisingly diverse. He hopped around countless beloved shows ("Will & Grace," "Criminal Minds," "Community") while also providing voiceover work in several under-appreciated animated shows, like "Biker Mice From Mars," "The Incredible Hulk," and "Generator Rex." He was even Krusty's half-brother (as himself) in "The Simpsons." However small, the man found consistent work right up until the end.
Charlie Creed-Miles carved a niche for himself in crime films
Most of you probably don't recognize Charlie Creed-Miles, even if you have seen "The Fifth Element." His performance as David, Vito's doting if occasionally clueless assistant, is far from central to the film's appeal. That said, Creed-Miles is still quite funny in the film, and in another world, he could have been a strong English character actor like Ian Holm. However, these days, he's a relatively unknown actor who remains working mostly in guest appearances on television, as well as small supporting roles in films. You may have seen him in "100 Streets" alongside Idris Elba, or maybe even during his brief stint on "Peaky Blinders."
Speaking of crime dramas, Creed-Miles has carved himself a nice niche within the genre, especially those released across the pond. The man has played unwitting victims of criminal behavior ("Essex Boys"), officers attempting to stop it ("Harry Brown," "Injustice"), and even those who have perpetrated it ("Wild Bill," "Peaky Blinders"). The man contains multitudes. One of his next roles will be as Sir John Hodge in "The Chelsea Cowboy," another British crime drama, this time centered on the life of British gangster John Bindon. He can also be seen alongside comedian Alan Cumming in the Canadian comedy "Drive Back Home." Distributed by TIFF-favorite outfit Game Theory, this could be a chance for Creed-Miles to shine on the world stage once more!
Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Jr. had a seasoned career before passing away in 2020
His screentime as President Lindberg in "The Fifth Element" may be minimal, but there's far more to Tommy Lister Jr. than meets the eye — literally. The actor was born with a dislodged retina that left him blind in his right eye. However, his unique look and deep voice made him perfect for playing intimidating grunts, strong brutes, and other villains. Most recently, movie fans may have recognized his voice as Finnick, the misleadingly adorable accomplice to con artist Nick Wilde in Disney's "Zootopia." Lister Jr., nicknamed Tiny, had accumulated over 200 roles across film and television before succumbing to symptoms of heart disease in 2020.
Before breaking out on film alongside Ice Cube and "Fifth Element" co-star Chris Tucker in 1995's "Friday," Lister Jr. played the villain, Zeus, in the Hulk Hogan starring vehicle "No Holds Barred" in 1989. Despite being panned by critics and barely breaking even at the box office, the World Wrestling Federation brought their feud onto the SummerSlam stage later that same year, transitioning Lister Jr. into the world of wrestling. His time in the ring was short-lived, however his time on-camera was not. You can find Lister Jr. in beloved classics like "Jackie Brown" and "The Dark Knight," as well as in guest appearances on a variety of television shows. Just don't blink — you might miss him.
Maïwenn is an acclaimed French filmmaker who just opened Cannes
In 1997, "The Fifth Element" opened the Cannes Film Festival, where one of its newest but brightest stars would strut the festival's red carpet for the first time. Then credited as Maïwenn Le Besco, the young French actress would astonish audiences both on-screen and off as the rapturous Diva Plavalaguna. Little did she know that 25 years later she would return to the festival with an opening film of her own. Now known as Maïwenn ("Drop Le Besco, just Maïwenn. It's cleaner."), the French filmmaker just premiered her sixth feature, "Jeanne Du Barry," as the Opening Night film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
The film came with a bit of controversy; not only was co-star Johnny Depp hot off of his infamous trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, but Maïwenn was still in hot water after admitting to violently assaulting journalist Edwy Plenel back in February. The entire situation was partially fueled by her previous relationship with director Luc Besson, with whom she shares a daughter. This makes the entire moment feel even more full circle as Maïwenn was fresh from her divorce from Besson right as "The Fifth Element" was being released. This temporarily stunted her promising career, though she eventually made her feature directorial debut, "Pardonnez-moi," and has since become a lauded director in her own right, not to mention a unique presence in front of the camera. Even under makeup and prosthetics as Plavalaguna, those piercing eyes shine through.
Brion James died of a heart attack soon after the movie released
Much like Gary Oldman, Brion James had found a career playing the bad guy. However, "The Fifth Element" saw him, pardon the pun, out of his element. James plays the small but vital role of General Munro, who recruits Korben Dallas to retrieve the sacred stones from Plavalaguna. There's little frill or thrill to the character, but James plays it about as casually as any seasoned actor would, having worked in the industry at that point for over 25 years. Sadly, "Fifth Element" would begin the twilight era of his career, as the actor would die of a heart attack two years after the film was released. However, James worked so much that he posthumously survived through film roles up until 2005.
You may not recognize Brion James by name, but you have almost certainly seen a film or show he was in. James has played grunts beaten up by the industry's biggest action stars, from Stallone ("Tango & Cash") to Schwarzenegger ("Red Heat") to Dolph Lundgren ("Red Scorpion"), but he is most recognizable as aggressive replicant Leon Kowalski in "Blade Runner." James' intensity in that role speaks to his incredible conviction playing the villain, which he showcased in countless roles across films and television. However, our softest spot in his resume is his voice work as Parasite in "Superman: The Animated Series." James was the first actor to give life to the character beyond the comics, and in our eyes, it remains his definitive voice.
Lee Evans is now a retired comedian
Lee Evans as Fog, head of security on the cruise ship to Fhloston Paradise, is maybe the least significant role on this list. This is ironic, however, given that Evans himself is one of the most prolific, though you wouldn't guess it now. Evans retired from comedy in 2014 to spend more time with his wife and daughter and has largely avoided the press since. It has come to the point that the comedian going to grab dinner has become its own shocking headline. It makes it hard to remember that Evans' was once one of the industry's most popular stand-up comedians. His erratic, sweat-drenched stylings made him a household name across England, selling out arenas left and right while breaking DVD sales records.
If anything, mugging and stuttering his way through "The Fifth Element" was a modest lateral move that led to a fun but short-lived film career working alongside comedians like Jerry Lewis ("Funny Bones"), Nathan Lane ("Mouse Hunt"), and Ben Stiller ("There's Something About Mary"). In fact, Evans would take a note from the Chris Tucker playbook and also star opposite Jackie Chan in an action comedy, "The Medallion." However, none of this came close to matching Evans' career as a stand-up, or even as a stage performer overall. Evans was nominated for an Olivier Award for portraying Leo Bloom (again, opposite Lane) in the West End production of "The Producers," proving that Evans shined brightest in front of a crowd. Sadly, as of now, no future performances have been announced.
Tricky continues to make music
To film fans, Tricky is merely Zorg's right hand man (even credited as Right Arm). However, to music fans, Tricky is a groundbreaking British rapper, producer, and trip-hop musician, and his work as part of the band Massive Attack and then as a solo artist skyrocketed him into British superstardom. Today, over 30 years since he began his career, the Bristol-born artist continues to make music. In March, Tricky released an album in collaboration with Polish vocalist Marta Złakowska entitled "When It's Going Wrong." In October, he released a "Reincarnated" version of his debut solo album, "Maxinquaye," an album cited by multiple music publications as one of the greatest albums of all time.
Considering his prominent music career, it makes sense that Tricky never fully transitioned into film or television. In fact, aside from a few credited and uncredited appearances across a variety of projects (as well as a brief stint on the show "Girlfriends," because why not), "The Fifth Element" is his only on-screen narrative role. Though his scenes are few and far between, Tricky exudes more than enough personality and presence to have merited a few more random appearances on camera. If anything, his propensity to blur the boundaries between music genres and gender identity would fit in well with the industry today. Sadly, it's unlikely we are going to see a new credit from Tricky anytime soon.
You definitely know Christopher Fairbank from something else...
As soon as you see Christopher Fairbank as scientist Mactilburgh in "The Fifth Element," you may instinctually recognize his distinct facial features. In fact, you may recognize them from a very recent film, as recent as 2014. Then, suddenly, it hits you: that's The Broker from "Guardians of the Galaxy!" Even under four and a half hours of makeup and prosthetics, that pointed nose and prominent forehead could only belong to one actor...
Though his name may not ring a bell, Fairbank's memorable face has contributed to a long-standing career in character acting. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, from science fiction blockbusters to period dramas, making each role as memorable as it is truncated. Most recently, he had a memorable guest role in "Andor" as Ulaf, an old and withered member of the Narkina 5 assembly line. He has also been featured in the "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Alien," and "Doctor Who" franchises.
However, not every memorable role has been a transformation. In 1989, Fairbank was the first generic baddie graced by Michael Keaton's "I'm Batman!" in – you guessed it – Tim Burton's "Batman." He is also deliciously despicable in William Oldroyd's "Lady Macbeth" as the elderly Boris, no intensive makeup required. He appears opposite Florence Pugh in her breakout role as the stubbornly self-assured Katherine. No matter what role Fairbank appears in, you know you're in for a strong performance.