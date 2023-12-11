What The Cast Of The Fifth Element Is Doing Today

Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element" certainly has one of the most eclectic casts of any '90s blockbuster. On one hand, you have a variety of established actors. Then-beloved action hero Bruce Willis was the film's centerpiece, propped by British thespians like Gary Oldman and Ian Holm, both of whom had garnered recognition in major Hollywood blockbusters. On the other hand, you have a variety of unknown variables: Milla Jovovich, a young Russian model just getting her start on film; Chris Tucker, a hyperactive comedian slowly on the rise after "Friday," which also just so happened to feature "Fifth Element" co-star Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr., an actor-turned-wrestler-turned-actor-again. Besson's call sheet of obscure talents goes on and on. However, it is exactly the director's ethno-galactically diverse, if often aesthetically disparate, vision for the film that makes the cast of "The Fifth Element" fit surprisingly well together.

By extension, the places this cast ended up after the film are individually about as far apart as where they were before cameras started rolling. Some of them have reached new pinnacles of success, while others are no longer acting altogether. Others, unfortunately, are no longer with us. Let's pay tribute to one of the best cult sci-fi flicks of all time and see where its ensemble has wound up circa 2023.