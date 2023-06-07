Will We Ever See A Sequel To The Fifth Element?

It's hard to describe just how fresh and striking Luc Besson's sci-fi spectacular "The Fifth Element" felt in 1997. With a sci-fi decade that was dominated largely by formal, mannered "Star Trek" on TV, "The Fifth Element" was strange, colorful, and energetic. Its unusual future Earth was unique, and its cartoonish characters were funny and exciting. It was a broad and stylish adventure with the propulsion and tone of a slapstick farce. The film was very much like the expansive comic book "The Incal" by Alejandro Jodorowsky and artist Jean Giraud, aka Mœbius. Indeed, the similarities were so striking, the comic book distributor sued Besson for plagiarism. The case was dismissed, however, because Giraud was actually hired to work on the movie early in its production.

"The Fifth Element" was expensive, costing $90 million at the time, but was an enormous success, earning over $260 million worldwide. It became something of a minor sensation, and — as many Gen Xers can attest — college kids attended multiple times.

The story of "The Fifth Element" is the stuff of broad space operas. In 1914, a species of armored aliens hides a secret, special weapon in a cave on Earth. This is to prepare the planet for combat with an enormous ineffable force of evil that will next swing by Earth in 2263. Fast forward to the future, and a cab driver named Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) will find himself in the company of a genetically "perfect" space alien name Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) whom he takes upon himself to protect. Leeloo is directly connected to the 1914 weapon and is determined to fight off the Ultimate Evil, which has appeared in the sky as, essentially, a living star.