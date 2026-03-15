What Happened To Silvio Dante Actor Steven Van Zandt From The Sopranos?

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In "The Sopranos," the closest thing you can get to loyalty in the mafia is Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt), the consigliere of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Rarely seen without a grimacing frown, Silvio's temper is no less explosive than the other mobsters, and he sometimes entertains friends of his with Al Pacino impressions. ("Just when I thought I was out ... they pull me back in!")

Still, Silvio is the smartest of Tony's lackeys (which is not a steep competition, granted), and he's clear-headed enough to tell his boss when he thinks Tony's making a bad call. The owner of the Bada Bing strip club where the Jersey mob hangs out, Silvio is a fixture of all six "Sopranos" seasons.

Van Zandt was one of the choices to play Tony Soprano himself before James Gandolfini got the part. "The Sopranos" creator David Chase, having seen Van Zandt's speech during rock band the Rascals' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was convinced Van Zandt had untapped performing chops.

Chase still wanted Van Zandt on the show even with Gandolfini playing Tony. So, Van Zandt put forth a character he'd previously concieved of: Silvio Dante, a retired mobster turned nightclub owner (inspired by Humphrey Bogart's Rick Blaine from "Casablanca"). With some tweaks, Silvio was added into "The Sopranos."

"Sopranos" fans may not have seen Van Zandt act much since the show concluded in 2007, and there's a good reason for that: He's a musician much more than an actor. He became famous as a guitarist, nicknamed "Little Steven," in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band in the 1970s. His acting resume is a bit longer than only "The Sopranos," but Little Steven remains a musician first and foremost.