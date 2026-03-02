Roger Ebert Gave A Near-Perfect Score To Gore Verbinski's Most Underrated Movie

Over the course of his 40-year career, Gore Verbinski's films have grossed a combined $3.7 billion worldwide. So why does he have a reputation for being one of the most under-appreciated directors working today?

Verbinski's sin is that, while he excels at crafting blockbuster entertainments (as evidenced by the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies), he'd prefer to make quirky movies that aren't spawned by pre-existing IP. His most interesting movies by far have been based on original screenplays. Most of these films were not hits (and some were tepidly received by critics), but Verbinski seems more determined than ever to apply his considerable visual talents to off-kilter projects that give marketing departments nightmares.

And why not? He seems to have a permanent get-out-of-director-jail-free card given that he was able to follow up the catastrophic flop "The Lone Ranger" by making a pair of quirky genre films in "A Cure for Wellness" and "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" on his own creative terms. It's just a bummer that these films failed to connect with audiences during their theatrical release. Of his commercial misses, I think the studios generally mis-sold the movies. When it comes to 2005's "The Weather Man," however, which stars Nicolas Cage as a glum Chicago TV news personality, I can't think of a campaign that would've enticed moviegoers. It's an unabashedly depressing movie that isn't interested in finding an unearned silver lining – and I agree with Roger Ebert that it's a special movie.

Giving "The Weather Man" a near-perfect 3.5/4 score, Ebert praised it as "absorbing" and "morbidly fascinating." He also defended it from complaints that it was glum and depressing, countering: "Surely that is a description of the movie, not a criticism of it. Must movies not be depressing?"