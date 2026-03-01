Robert Downey Jr.'s Forgotten '90s Thriller Is A Must-Watch For John Grisham Fans

When Robert Downey Jr. earned a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough's sluggish 1992 biopic "Chaplin," it felt like the explosively talented son of satirist filmmaker Robert Downey was on the cusp of a brilliant run. His brain had other ideas.

The movie star experienced a rough decade that found him self-medicating with various narcotics to treat undiagnosed bipolar disorder. He needed help, but Hollywood needed his talent. So he kept getting work and kept getting into trouble, like the time he wandered into a family's house and fell asleep in their child's bedroom (they did not press charges). When he worked (which, despite his legal troubles, was often), the talent was blindingly abundant, but there was a live-wire sense of not just danger but peril in emotionally charged dramas like "Two Girls and a Guy." Did this clearly distraught man belong in front of a camera or in psychiatric care?

Downey eventually got the help he needed, and has become one of the most successful and celebrated actors in the world (as a long-time fan, watching him win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for "Oppenheimer" was enormously satisfying). This makes it easier to revisit the performances from his wilderness period, when the work, regardless of what was going on in his life, was rock-solid. There's a lot to choose from, but one film that deserves way more love is Robert Altman's "The Gingerbread Man," where the stoner auteur turned a sudsy John Grisham legal thriller into a moody, behind-the-beat neo-noir.