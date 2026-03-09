You're Not A Mel Brooks Fan If You Haven't Seen This '70s Satirical Comedy

Mel Brooks' 1976 comedy "Silent Movie" is one of the lesser-seen in the comedian's catalogue. As a writer/director, Brooks exploded onto the cinema scene in 1967 with "The Producers," one of the funniest films of all time, and one that won Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards. He followed that with 1970's "The Twelve Chairs," a picaresque adventure based on a Soviet novel. That film was beloved by critics and inspired Roger Ebert to write a four-star review. 1974, as all comedy fans know, was a banner year for Brooks, as he wrote and directed both "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles," two of his best and most popular movies. John Wayne was almost in "Blazing Saddles." Those films are still widely enjoyed to this day.

"Silent Movie" came next, and it was perhaps a little too oblique for mainstream audiences. It is, as the title denotes, a silent movie. There is no spoken dialogue (one notable word notwithstanding), and the film sports old-fashioned silent movie intertitles. The story is also an appealing metanarrative about its own existence. Mel Brooks plays Mel Funn, a film director whose career is flagging. His buddies Dom and Marty (Dom DeLuise and Marty Feldman) convince him that making a silent movie would be a great career boost. Mel agrees; silent movies are still a legit art form. They're just out of fashion.

Naturally, Mel has trouble selling a silent movie to the studio head (Sid Caesar). The studio head says that he'll only make a silent movie if Mel can sign some of the biggest movie stars available. The rest of the film involves Mel Fun/Brooks approaching giant movie stars (all playing themselves), asking if they'll be in the movie. The movie they're technically already in.