HBO's DTF St. Louis Was Originally Based On A True Story — Here's Why The Showrunner Scrapped That Plan [Exclusive]

Every now and then, a show comes around that appears to be one thing, turns out to be something else altogether, and completely shocks you in the best way possible. FX's "Atlanta" might be the gold standard for this in the last decade or so, turning a fairly straightforward premise about a rapper trying to hit the big time into one of the most unforgettable experiences in recent memory. Lee Sung Jin's Netflix series "Beef" was perhaps the last time anyone came out of nowhere to deliver something similar, where something as mundane as a road rage incident spills out into a much deeper and darker study of the absurdities humans are capable of all too often.

HBO's "DTF St. Louis" might not seem like it's cut from a similar cloth, but it may very well be the heir apparent to this extremely specific type of prestige drama. The upcoming series is bound to raise a few eyebrows with its title alone, but that's exactly how creator, director, and executive producer Steven Conrad (known for writing "The Pursuit of Happyness," "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," and the Prime Video "Patriot" series) gets away with such a bold and subversive tale. "DTF St. Louis" is ostensibly about the trio of local weatherman Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), his buddy Floyd (David Harbour), and Floyd's wife Carol (Linda Cardellini) stuck in a love triangle that leads to murder. Both friends are middle-aged, trapped in suburban ennui, and don't have a particularly great family life. Before we know it, one of them ends up dead ... and that's only the start of the wild journey that follows.

I recently had the chance to interview Conrad over Zoom, where he talked more about how this true story evolved into something much different.