Bridgerton Season 4's Nicholas Braimbridge And Tony Cooper Tributes Explained
Netflix's small screen adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novel series has been hugely successful for the streamer, leading to the well-received spin-off "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Several more spin-offs are now being (or have been) considered, while "Bridgerton" itself could run for at least eight seasons if executive producer Shonda Rhimes has her way. At the conclusion of "Bridgerton" season 4, however, the greater franchise took a brief minute to pause and honor two crew members who have worked on both its mothership series and "Queen Charlotte," albeit in different capacities.
The "Bridgerton" season 4 finale, which arrived as part of the second volume of season 4 episodes on February 26, 2026, ended with a title card that read, "In loving memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper." Braimbridge, a scenic artist and a member of the art department for both "Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte," passed away in May 2025, less than a year after his wife also died from cancer. Tony Cooper also worked on both of those shows as a cast driver, transporting actors around the sets.
Many fans will be unfamiliar with both names, as Braimbridge and Cooper's contributions were very much behind-the-scenes. But they were clearly well-loved by so many folks involved in the making of the small screen "Bridgerton" universe.
Bridgerton paid tribute to two valued crew members in Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper
Nicholas Braimbridge, as mentioned, worked in the art department on "Bridgerton" and its spin-off, lending his talents to the many impressive regency interiors that give the series its distinct look. "Bridgerton" art director turned production designer Alison Gartshore has set up a GoFundMe for Braimbridge in which she describes him as a "hugely talented Scenic Artist" and "an expert faux finisher well known for his exquisite marbling and wood grain finishes." Gartshore also remembered Braimbridge as "an integral part" of the "Bridgerton" art department and a "delightful, charming, funny man" who built up a knowledge of his craft over years spent working with "top end interior designers," as well as within the film and TV industries.
The page further details how the artist lost his own wife to cancer just prior to passing away, though the cause of his death isn't revealed. Braimbridge leaves behind two teenaged daughters, for whom the fund has been set up and which at the time of writing has raised almost £12,000.
Tony Cooper similarly worked across both "Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" but in the transportation department, driving cast members from the two shows. According to his IMDb page, he had quite the career as a driver for multiple productions, working on movies in the "Harry Potter" and "Mission Impossible" franchises, among others. He even served as a cast driver for "The Batman," "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and multiple Marvel Studios productions, on top of working with Netflix as a driver for "The Crown."