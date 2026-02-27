Bridgerton Season 4's Nicholas Braimbridge And Tony Cooper Tributes Explained

Netflix's small screen adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novel series has been hugely successful for the streamer, leading to the well-received spin-off "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Several more spin-offs are now being (or have been) considered, while "Bridgerton" itself could run for at least eight seasons if executive producer Shonda Rhimes has her way. At the conclusion of "Bridgerton" season 4, however, the greater franchise took a brief minute to pause and honor two crew members who have worked on both its mothership series and "Queen Charlotte," albeit in different capacities.

The "Bridgerton" season 4 finale, which arrived as part of the second volume of season 4 episodes on February 26, 2026, ended with a title card that read, "In loving memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper." Braimbridge, a scenic artist and a member of the art department for both "Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte," passed away in May 2025, less than a year after his wife also died from cancer. Tony Cooper also worked on both of those shows as a cast driver, transporting actors around the sets.

Many fans will be unfamiliar with both names, as Braimbridge and Cooper's contributions were very much behind-the-scenes. But they were clearly well-loved by so many folks involved in the making of the small screen "Bridgerton" universe.