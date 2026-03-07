Steven Spielberg's Favorite TV Show Is Both Unexpected And Hilarious

Director Steven Spielberg's aquatic horror classic "Jaws" did more than scare audiences back in 1975. It also reshaped the box office forever, with the film itself offering a masterclass in manufacturing suspense and weaving layered themes into a summer crowd-pleaser. The road to making "Jaws" was also notoriously difficult for Spielberg and his production crew, who had to deal with malfunctioning props, endless re-shoots, and the daunting reality of filming at sea.

Given his newfound reverence for the ocean, it seems only natural that Spielberg would appreciate water-themed movies and TV shows after making "Jaws." Nevertheless, you may be amused to learn what he named as his favorite TV series when he spoke to Boston University in 2009:

"[...] I love watching network series that are well written. I always watch 'Mad Men.' I watch the new show 'Southland' that John Wells does, which I think is genius. The other thing is I watch a lot of reality television. It's a guilty pleasure. My favorite show on the air right now is 'Deadliest Catch.'"

For those unaware, "Deadliest Catch" follows crab fishermen on their fishing vessels in the Bering Sea. Their objective is to catch various kinds of crabs (like the Alaskan king crab and snow crab) during fishing seasons. Far from a walk in the park, the fishermen and the show's camera crew are forced to brave all sorts of dangers while handling heavy equipment and huge amounts of freshly-caught crabs. This inevitably includes having to deal with a storm that leaves the deckhands struggling to maneuver enormous crab-loaded steel cages.

And if that sounds like a decent but limited premise that could only sustain a few seasons of reality television, know that the show is still going after more than 21 (!) seasons at the time of writing.