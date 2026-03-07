Doctor Doom Was Once Marvel's Iron Man — But Was Tony Stark Ever Doom?

By now, everyone who's even remotely interested in superhero films knows that Robert Downey Jr. is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, the iconic Marvel bad guy and the focal point of the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Downey, of course, is no stranger to carrying the MCU on his back. From 2008 to 2019, he pulled off a career resurrection for the ages as Tony "Iron Man" Stark, the de facto centerpiece of the entire franchise until the character's death in "Avengers: Endgame."

The fact that Downey is playing Doctor Doom implies that the MCU version of the character may be some sort of alternate-timeline version of Tony, which is a fascinating idea considering the two characters' metal armor theme and penchant for bombastic antics. There's also some precedent (of sorts) for this in the comics, thanks to the Earth-11029 version of Doctor Doom, who debuted in "What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor" #1 (2010). This Doom is actually an amnesiac Anthony "Tony" Stark, locked in Victor Von Doom's body and rocking a Doom-style armor in Tony's classic red and gold color scheme. Meanwhile, Doom — who, of course, is behind the body swap — enjoys Tony's billionaire resources in his body, and wears an Iron Man armor in Doom's preferred silver and green.

However, this is far from Doctor Doom's best-known rodeo as Iron Man. That would be writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev's 2016-2017 comic "Infamous Iron Man," where a redemption-minded Doom takes over the Iron Man duties after Captain Marvel has seemingly killed Tony during the events of the preceding "Civil War II" event.