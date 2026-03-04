Roger Ebert Explained Why Mel Brooks' Alfred Hitchcock Spoof Didn't Really Work

The Mel Brooks directed 1977 comedy "High Anxiety" only really works if you are intimately familiar with the various films of Alfred Hitchcock. Its title is an allusion to "Vertigo," for one, and the movie's asylum setting is a clear nod to "Spellbound." Even Brooks' on-screen character, Dr. Thorndyke, seems like a wink to Raymond Burr's "Rear Window" character, Lars Thorwald, with nearly every visual gag in the film being a riff on something Hitchcock did in one of his movies.

Sometimes, the jokes are obvious, like a bird attack scene (a clear homage to Hitchcock's "The Birds") in which the birds merely poop on people. Sometimes, however, one needs to have sharper eyes. For example, there's a scene where Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman's characters are filmed sitting at a coffee table from a low angle, itself likely a reference to Hitchcock's "Rope." (Notably, Leachman's character herself appears to have been inspired by Mrs. Danvers from "Rebecca.") Similarly, another scene has Madeline Kahn's character entering a hotel room in a way that echoes a moment from "The 39 Steps."

That being said, 1977 was an odd time to make a full-bore Hitchcock spoof, as his movies weren't as popular then as they'd been 15 or 20 years earlier. What's more, in his "High Anxiety" review, Robert Ebert argued that lampooning the filmmaker felt like a churlish exercise overall. While Hitchcock was known as a master of suspense, his movies also had a lot of dry humor and self-awareness. Hitchcock liked to wink to his audiences quite directly, often by putting himself on screen in cameo roles.

Basically, Ebert felt that one can't really effectively satirize something that's already kind of poking fun at itself. Brooks' "High Anxiety" was, to Ebert, like putting a hat on a hat.