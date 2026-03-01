Tom Hanks' Forgotten 2004 Crime Thriller Is The Rare Coen Brothers Misfire

The early 2000s were a dark time for the Coen Bros. They had risen to fame in the mid-1980s with their unique crime films like "Blood Simple" and "Raising Arizona," and hit their stride in the 1990s with films like "Miller's Crossing" and "Barton Fink." They crested in the popular consciousness when they released "Fargo" in 1996, a film that was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and which made over $60 million on its $7 million budget. They chased it with the soon-to-be cult movie "The Big Lebowski," and their 2001 film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" was also a hit, with a soundtrack that won a Grammy for Album of the Year.

But then the Coens churned out a one-two-three punch of awkward bombs that almost spelled out career doom for the filmmakers. Their film noir "The Man Who Wasn't There" (which just joined the Criterion Collection) was oblique and laconic, and their divorce lawyer comedy "Intolerable Cruelty" was seemingly a misguided stab at going Hollywood. The Coens seemed to have passed beyond the pale with their 2004 film "The Ladykillers," a remake of the 1955 Ealing Studios comedy with Alec Guinness. "The Ladykillers," while sporting a fun leading performance from Tom Hanks, lacked the sharp wit and acidic irony of the Coens' earlier outings, not to mention failing to live up to the 1955 original. It also wasn't a gigantic hit, leading one to ponder if the Coens were about to pass from relevancy entirely.

The Coen surged back in 2007 with "No Country for Old Men," which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, so they recovered nicely. But for a while, it looked like "The Ladykillers" was the end of the road for the duo. It was really quite mediocre.