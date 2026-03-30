Star Trek: Enterprise Bosses Told Michael Dorn A Terrible Lie About Scott Bakula

Jonathan Frakes was the start of the trouble. Frakes, while playing Commander William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," started to develop an interest in directing. He approached the show's producers, and they reluctantly agreed to let Frakes direct. He would eventually become one of the more prolific actor/directors in the franchise. That favor to Frakes, however, eventually came back to bite the "Star Trek" producers, as several other cast members began asking if they, too, could direct. LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart, and Gates McFadden all took turns directing.

Michael Dorn, who played the Klingon Worf on both "Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" also eventually got a chance to direct, starting on the latter program. Dorn's first episode as director was "In the Cards," which aired during the fifth season of DS9, and he landed gigs directing single episodes of its sixth and seventh seasons as well. It was impressive that Dorn was able to fit directing into his busy schedule, given that Worf was a ubiquitous character across the franchise; Dorn still holds the record for appearing on camera in more "Star Trek" episodes than any other actor.

When "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted in 2001, Dorn wanted to keep on directing, and the producers actually negotiated a contract for Dorn stating that he'd be allowed to direct multiple episodes of the new series. Dorn didn't appear in "Enterprise," so this would be a new experience for him; he wouldn't have to worry about learning lines or getting in the Worf makeup. But after Dorn directed one episode of "Enterprise," he wasn't invited back. As he revealed on the podcast "The D-Con Chamber" (transcribed by Cinemablend) the producers said Dorn wasn't welcome back because "Enterprise" star Scott Bakula disliked him.

This was a lie.