A New Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime Short Is Impossible For Fans To Watch

The mecha psychodrama "Neon Genesis Evangelion" turned 30 years old in 2025, and to mark the occasion, the ceremony "EVANGELION:30+" was held in Japan. The event is where the headline-grabbing announcement of a new "Evangelion" anime came down — but there was another part of this story you could only witness live at the event.

Studio Khara (founded by "Evangelion" creator Hideaki Anno and current owner of the "Evangelion" franchise) had announced the anniversary event would screen a 13-minute short film starring one of the series' most beloved characters: Asuka Langley Soryu, the brash redheaded pilot of Evangelion Unit-02. Now that the event has come and gone, it's been confirmed (via Oricon News) the Asuka short will not be released digitally or screened elsewhere.

Recordings of the screened short have found their way online, of course, but Khara has cracked down and threatened legal action against distributors. Though release plans can change, it's not looking too good for any "Evangelion" fans who want to experience this short in prime condition.

If Khara holds to keeping the short as an event-exclusive, it wouldn't be the first piece of lost "Evangelion" media. Funimation's original English dub of the third "Rebuild of Evangelion" film was scrapped and redone, ultimately leading to the company never dubbing the finale, "Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time."

This is an extra disappointing decision because the short is a perfect footnote for Asuka's character. The short, which doesn't bother setting up a fourth wall, sees Asuka Langley Soryu from the original "Evangelion" series (the chapter that concluded with 1997's "The End of Evangelion") meeting the renamed Asuka Shikinami Langley from the "Rebuild" series. (Asuka's voice actress, Yuko Miyamura, reprises her role as both Soryu and Shikinami.)