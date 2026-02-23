Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Getting A New Anime After Ending Three Times, Because Nothing Ever Ends

"Neon Genesis Evangelion" is one of the most iconic and legendary anime of all time, a show that continues to inspire debate 30 years after its release. It is not as much a deconstruction of mecha anime as it is a love letter to it and to tokusatsu. Hideaki Anno's "Neon Genesis Evangelion" is a bleak and depressing yet ultimately hopeful and life-reaffirming masterpiece. It employs very broad ideas, themes, and tropes to deliver one of the most introspective, metaphysical, visually experimental stories in modern fiction.

"Evangelion" is set 15 years after a worldwide catastrophe, in a world plagued by attacks from giant aliens known as Angels. We follow a depressed teenage boy named Shinji who is constantly coerced by his father to pilot a giant mecha to fight said Angels. At least, that's the bare basics of the premise, but as anyone who has attempted to dive into the world created by Hideaki Anno knows, there is so much more than that. If nothing else, there's no wrong way to interpret "Evangelion."

The show starts as a monster-of-the-week sci-fi action anime, before evolving into an experimental exploration of the characters' psyches. There is plenty of abstract imagery and animation, culminating in a two-part finale that takes place entirely within Shinji's mind. It is horrifying, it is horny as hell, it can be quite confusing and convoluted, and it is a beautiful and rewarding viewing experience.

And now we're about to do it again. For the 30th anniversary celebration of "Neon Genesis Evangelion," Studio Khara announced a brand new Evangelion anime series (via Twitter). Yes, a story that has already ended three times is about to start again, because "Evangelion" can never end.