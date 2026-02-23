Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Getting A New Anime After Ending Three Times, Because Nothing Ever Ends
"Neon Genesis Evangelion" is one of the most iconic and legendary anime of all time, a show that continues to inspire debate 30 years after its release. It is not as much a deconstruction of mecha anime as it is a love letter to it and to tokusatsu. Hideaki Anno's "Neon Genesis Evangelion" is a bleak and depressing yet ultimately hopeful and life-reaffirming masterpiece. It employs very broad ideas, themes, and tropes to deliver one of the most introspective, metaphysical, visually experimental stories in modern fiction.
"Evangelion" is set 15 years after a worldwide catastrophe, in a world plagued by attacks from giant aliens known as Angels. We follow a depressed teenage boy named Shinji who is constantly coerced by his father to pilot a giant mecha to fight said Angels. At least, that's the bare basics of the premise, but as anyone who has attempted to dive into the world created by Hideaki Anno knows, there is so much more than that. If nothing else, there's no wrong way to interpret "Evangelion."
The show starts as a monster-of-the-week sci-fi action anime, before evolving into an experimental exploration of the characters' psyches. There is plenty of abstract imagery and animation, culminating in a two-part finale that takes place entirely within Shinji's mind. It is horrifying, it is horny as hell, it can be quite confusing and convoluted, and it is a beautiful and rewarding viewing experience.
And now we're about to do it again. For the 30th anniversary celebration of "Neon Genesis Evangelion," Studio Khara announced a brand new Evangelion anime series (via Twitter). Yes, a story that has already ended three times is about to start again, because "Evangelion" can never end.
Evangelion 5.0: It Will (Not) End
The most interesting thing about the announcement is that Yoko Taro will be in charge of writing the anime. Taro is best known for the incredibly dark and depressing video games "NieR: Automata" and "Drakengard" so he'll fit right in with the "Evangelion" universe. Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe will be in charge of directing the new anime. Tsurumaki is considered Hideaki Anno's protégé, serving as a longtime animator at Gainax, and directing the first half of the two-part finale of "Evangelion," co-directing "The End of Evangelion," and also the four "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies.
More importantly, however, Tsurumaki also directed the "Gundam" series "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX," which was co-produced by Studio Khara and felt very much like an "Evangelion" and "Gundam" crossover. Curiously, the project is set to be produced by Studio Khara and CloverWorks — the latter having co-produced the mecha anime "Darling in the Franxx."
The idea of "Evangelion" coming back is a very bittersweet one. The last project we got, "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," was a perfect conclusion to the story, a pseudo remake, sequel, and reboot that served as not just a fantastic film but also a poignant end to 25 years of "Evangelion." There is no need to continue this story.
Then again, we didn't need any more when "The End of Evangelion" was released in 1997, or when Anno decided to do the "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies. Every time Hideaki Anno is unable to resist the urge to return to "Neon Genesis Evangelion," he does it with a new lease on life and new ideas. That this time he's letting someone else take the reins is a scary, but also exciting prospect. Welcome back, "Evangelion," you never really left.