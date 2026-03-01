Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Movie Is An Underrated Fantasy Drama That Made Oscar History

Benh Zeitlin's 2012 film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" was a gigantic indie success. Made for only $1.8 million and shot on 16mm film, the film made an impressive $23.3 million at the box office and attracted a lot of attention from the Academy. It was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress for Quvenzhané Wallis. Wallis was only nine years old when she was nominated, making her the youngest ever Best Actress nominee. It also won four awards at Cannes, including the Caméra d'Or.

An adaptation of the play "Juicy and Delicious" by Lucy Alibar, "Beasts of the Southern Wild" was a commentary on the destruction that 2005's Hurricane Katrina wrought on the southern part of the United States. Almost 1,400 people died, and $125 billion in damage was done. Set in a remote and extremely impoverished island of the Louisiana bayou nicknamed the Bathtub, the film is seen from the perspective of a six-year-old girl named Hushpuppy (Wallis) who lives in a small home with her father, Wink (Dwight Henry). The Bathtub's isolated location among the levees is a clear piece of foreshadowing that Mother Nature will rip the area apart before the film's end. Hushpuppy, however, sees the world through the lens of childhood fantasy. She learns about ancient aurochs in school, and begins picturing the beasts breaking free from arctic ice and treading their hooves to the Bathtub. She pictures them as giant boars, even though aurochs are a bovine species. The monsters can be seen in a cool behind-the-scenes featurette.

Oprah Winfrey loved "Beasts of the Southern Wild," which she talked about on her website. She found the film to be suffused with magic. She watched it after it was recommended to her by President Barack Obama.