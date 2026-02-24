Robert Carradine Will Always Be Remembered As An Iconic TV Dad For One Generation

On February 24, 2026, news broke that actor Robert Carradine passed away at the age of 71. In a statement, the Carradine family — including the actor's daughter Ever Carradine, an actress known for projects like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Runaways" — acknowledged that Carradine died by suicide, hoping to bring attention to mental illness due to the fact that he suffered from bipolar disorder. For an entire generation, Carradine wasn't the guy from "Revenge of the Nerds" or a member of a famous Hollywood family, though — he was one of the Disney Channel's very best dads.

From 2001 to 2004, Carradine lent his considerable starpower to "Lizzie McGuire" as Sam McGuire, the hapless but unfailingly kind dad of the show's titular Lizzie (played, of course, by Hilary Duff). Alongside Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire — Sam's wife and Lizzie's mom — and Jake Thomas as Lizzie's troublemaking younger brother Matt, Carradine helped make "Lizzie McGuire" into one of the most beloved half-hour comedies on The Disney Channel, because he radiated warmth, love, and genuine affection in any scene opposite his fictional kids. (Unfortunately, Carradine never got the chance to appear in the planned "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, which was canceled before it truly got off the ground.)

Here's why Carradine was such an excellent fake dad to future superstar Duff on "Lizzie McGuire," and how he made this role so special that fans like me remember it decades later.