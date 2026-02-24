John Lennon Didn't Like Making One Beatles Movie (But Grew To Appreciate It)

After the success of director Richard Lester's "A Hard Day's Night" (the "Spice World" of its time), the Beatles were on a roll. The 1964 film was a faux documentary about the musicians' lives, depicting them on the road, playing on trains, and performing songs on television. The film wasn't wholly inaccurate, either. It portrayed the Fab Four as playful, funny, casual blokes from Liverpool who too often had to sprint away from their adoring fans, and that's probably what their lives felt like at the time.

They didn't slow their creative output in 1965, releasing another album/movie two-fer with Lester's "Help!" Compared to "A Hard Day's Night," though, "Help!" is very, very different. A much broader and sillier film, "Help!" is a slapstick farce in which Ringo Starr puts a ring on his finger after receiving it as a gift from a fan. The ring is very tight, however, and it won't come off. Moreover, it turns out the ring is meant to be worn by the sacrificial victim of a distant death cult and was sent to Ringo so its previous owner could avoid being murdered. As a result, the cult (which is led by Leo McKern's Clang) begins stalking the Beatles, trying to get their ring back. Cue the many comedic scenes of the Beatles trying to get the ring off Ringo's finger.

When interviewed by Rolling Stone in 1970 (via Den of Geek), John Lennon admitted that he didn't enjoy making "Help!" It's not that the film was too unconventional for him (seeing as Lennon was also a big fan of the trippy Western "El Topo"); it's just that the Beatle didn't appreciate what Lester was going for (a live-action cartoon, basically) until the Adam West-starring "Batman" TV series and movie came along in 1966.