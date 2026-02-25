Karl Urban's Script Critique Led To One Of Star Trek Into Darkness' Funniest Lines

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much can be said of director J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek Into Darkness." It served as a sequel to 2009's successful big screen reboot of the classic sci-fi franchise. It went bigger, darker, and was rather expensive for Paramount Pictures. Quite a few "Star Trek" fans still have a bone to pick with "Into Darkness" – including "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" director Nicholas Meyer — while many more casual movie lovers still enjoy it. There's not a lot of humor in the movie, but one of the funniest lines came courtesy of Karl Urban, who plays Leonard "Bones" McCoy in the sequel.

The film centers on a ruthless mastermind known as Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) who declares war on the Federation, and Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise must embark on a dangerous manhunt to stop him.

In a 2013 interview with Screen Crush, it was explained that Urban had one critique of the movie's script: Mainly that it was loaded with metaphorical language for Bones. This, in turn, led to a great joke, when Kirk finally says to Bones, "Enough with the metaphors, all right?", acknowledging that the movie was leaning rather hard on that particular character trope.

Here's what Urban had to say: