Roger Ebert Adored This Criminally Underrated Time Travel Movie From The '70s

Based on the novel by Karl Alexander, Nicholas Meyer's 1979 time travel romance "Time After Time" features a rather clever premise. According to the film, author H.G. Wells didn't just write the novel "The Time Machine" in 1895, but actually invented a real time machine to go with it. The film opens with Wells, played by Malcolm McDowell, showing off his new invention to a group of dinner guests. During the tour of his lab, the London police arrive, claiming to have evidence that the notorious serial killer known as Jack the Ripper might be among Wells' guests. It's him! It's John Leslie Stevenson (David Warner)!

Stevenson immediately hijacks Wells' time machine and takes it into the future. Thanks to a plot contrivance, the machine reappears in his lab, sans Stevenson, allowing Wells to travel into the future in pursuit. He arrives in San Francisco in 1979 and finds the future to be strange and daunting. He had predicted that the future would be a utopia, not the greed-driven, crime-riddled hellhole he witnesses.

Wells begins feeling his way through 1979, getting usable currency and tasting the local cuisine. Most notably, he meets a charming bank employee named Amy (Mary Steenburgen), and they begin a cautious romance. When Wells finally tracks down Jack the Ripper, the killer admits that he feels right at home. In the 1890s, he was a monster. In 1979, he was just one depraved soul among many.

Roger Ebert gave "Time After Time" a very glowing review on "Sneak Previews," saying that McDowell and Steenburgen had a very sweet chemistry together, and that the film's light, almost-comedic tone was immensely appealing. This was before Siskel & Ebert started using "thumbs up" reviews, but he did give it a "Yes."