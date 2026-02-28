David Bowie Wasn't Impressed By A '90s Movie That Was Partially Based On His Life

Writer/director Todd Haynes' 1998 glam rock odyssey "Velvet Goldmine" isn't really about David Bowie, but it also kind of is. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as Brian Slade, a fictional queer pop icon whom rock historians will be able to recognize is a compilation of Bowie, Bryan Ferry from Roxy Music, Marc Bolan from T. Rex, and gay rocker Jobriath. Brian Slade also assumes a wild, bedazzled stage persona at one point in the movie, calling himself "Maxwell Demon," which is a clear reference to Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" persona. It certainly also helps that Brian Slade, well, just looks like David Bowie.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor co-stars as Curt Wild, a fictional rock star who is clearly an amalgam of Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger, and elements of Lou Reed. "Velvet Goldmine" is one of McGregor's best movies, but it isn't so much a biopic as it is a widespread exploration of the daring music, open queerness, wild aesthetics, and quick burnout of the British glam rock scene of the 1970s (but especially the queerness). It even touches on the rumored affair that Bowie had with Mick Jagger, but using their cleverly fictionalized avatars. Pretty much everyone could see what was going on with Haynes' film when it first came out.

That included Bowie himself. In a 1999 interview with Big Issue Magazine (which was handily printed online in 2020), Bowie took a bit of a swipe at "Velvet Goldmine." He felt that Haynes' film, while a small production made for only $9 million, was trying to jumpstart a new wave of retro-glam fashion that it would be able to cash in on. The only parts of the movie he really liked were the queer scenes. Bowie could say from experience just how openly queer the '70s glam scene was.