Winona Ryder's First Post-Stranger Things Role Is A Giant Beetlejuice Reunion

"Stranger Things" season 5 marked the end of the series, so where will its cast and crew go from here? For Winona Ryder, a reunion with "Beetlejuice" director Tim Burton is on the cards, as she has signed up for "Wednesday" season 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details of Ryder's role are shrouded in mystery for now. That said, Netflix's announcement video (which is linked below) reveals that her name is Tabitha, and that's all we know. Despite keeping the information close to the vest, however, Burton is excited to work with one of his most notable collaborators again. As he put it in his official statement:

"I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she's a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her."

"Wednesday" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are also stoked to be working with Ryder again following their collaboration with her, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, and Burton himself on the 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." In their own statement, the writing duo had the following to say about Ryder:

"When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema's most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore."

This is exciting news for fans of "Wednesday" and Burton's wider oeuvre, as his collaborations with Ryder have produced good work in the past. What's more, Ryder will be part of a cast that features other exciting newcomers to the series, including some of her fellow Burton faves.