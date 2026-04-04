Twin Peaks Creator David Lynch Had A Very Unique Way Of Conducting Auditions

The late, great director David Lynch was always interested in dark and troubling things. Going back to his earliest student films in the late 1960s, he was eager to explore the nature of dreams, the violence and putrescence lurking underneath everything, and the imperishable fear that lies at the center of the human soul. Lynch repeatedly presented audiences with the horrific, bleak, absurd rot that infects the human world, proclaiming that our only reasonable reaction is to recoil in horror. His films were nightmares of anxiety and abuse.

It was surprising, then, to see Lynch in interviews, as he wasn't a bleak or depressed man. Indeed, he was kind of like a kindly, offbeat uncle who used old-fashioned colloquialisms like "golly." Lynch famously didn't like to talk about his work, as he felt it already spoke for itself. He was also roundly inarticulate on such matters. In a widely-disseminated interview with BAFTA, Lynch posited that his 1977 debut feature "Eraserhead" was his most spiritual film. When interviewer David Barlow asked Lynch to elaborate on that point, Lynch merely replied, "No, I won't."

Lynch, perhaps unsurprisingly, also didn't hold auditions the same way other directors might. In most cases, Hollywood auditions tend to involve actors reading a few lines from a script and enacting a scene to test if they have the right chops for the role. One could watch Lynch recreate this process on screen in his 21st century classic "Mulholland Drive." Lynch, however, tended to make films that featured unconventional narratives. So, when he auditioned actors, he would merely sit down and listen to them speak so as to test (one might suppose) if their personality matched what he envisioned in his head, as noted in GQ's 2017 oral history of Lynch's hit TV series "Twin Peaks."