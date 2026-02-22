Robert De Niro's Underseen '80s Horror Movie Got A Near-Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

Alan Parker's 1987 film "Angel Heart" is simultaneously gorgeous and salacious. Michael Seresin's steady, professorial photography is some of the best you'll ever see in a horror movie, and the film is further classed up by the presence of Robert De Niro as a mysterious benefactor named Lou Cyphre. "Angel Heart" was released at a time when adult sexuality was being explored more openly in American cinemas. "Body Heat" pushed sexual boundaries in 1981, and horror films turned sensuality into artistry in films like "Cat People" and "The Hunger." Brian De Palma's "Body Double" hit theaters in 1984, and Richard Marquand's "Jagged Edge" came out in 1985.

The real barn-burner, though, was Adrian Lyne's 1986 film "9½ Weeks," starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke. That film was explicitly about the way two adults came to explore their passions and sexual proclivities over the course of the titular time span. Rourke had already appeared in "Body Heat," and his "9½ Weeks" role cemented him as a sexy star of sensual cinema. He was a perfect fit for "Angel Heart," a twisted and dark detective story about the Devil and the identity of a missing lounge singer, set in the 1950s. "Angel Heart" was notable for its violent ideas and its raw, over-the-line sexuality; Rourke's private detective character has a fling with a teenager played by Lisa Bonet.

The film was mildly notorious when it was released, and initially received an X rating from the MPAA. Alan Parker had to cut ten seconds of the Rourke/Bonet sex scene in order to get a more distributor-friendly R rating. It was a lot of B.S.

Roger Ebert, however, gave "Angel Heart" three-and-a-half stars, describing it as "sensuous and depraved" (meant positively). He liked the film's extremity.