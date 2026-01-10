How Mickey Rourke Missed Out On Two Major Quentin Tarantino Roles

Mickey Rourke is a brilliant actor, but he hasn't made it easy on himself — or others. He came charging out of the gate in the early 1980s as arsonist Teddy Lewis in Lawrence Kasdan's neo-noir "Body Heat" and hellraiser Boogie Sheftell in Barry Levinson's masterful "Diner." After standout performances in Francis Ford Coppola's "Rumble Fish" and Stuart Rosenberg's "The Pope of Greenwich Village," he seemed to be one role away from his first Academy Award nomination.

Though Rourke continued to turn in superb work for top directors, word got out around Hollywood that his behavior on set was getting unnervingly erratic. After directing him in 1987's "Angel Heart," Alan Parker said, "Working with Mickey is a nightmare. He is dangerous on set because you never know what he is going to do." Then, at the outset of the 1990s, he fell off the industry's A-list by giving lousy performances in atrocious films like "Wild Orchid" and "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man." He seemed washed up until 1997, when he delivered a fun turn in Tsui Hark's zany "Double Team" and reunited with Coppola for a supporting role in "The Rainmaker." Tony Scott began casting him with some frequency as well, and while he was not in a character actor groove, the work was at least interesting again, if not downright great.

If you're thinking Rourke is the kind of underrated veteran actor who would've been a prime candidate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie, well, he was. Twice. Once for the role of prize fighter Butch in "Pulp Fiction" (which went to Bruce Willis), and again for killer Stuntman Mike in "Death Proof" (eventually played by Kurt Russell). How did he miss out?