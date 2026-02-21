Starfleet Academy's First Gay Klingon Has The Support Of Star Trek Legend George Takei

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" isn't afraid to break boundaries and shake up the "Star Trek" status quo. Indeed, the show's seventh episode, "Ko'Zeine," has now made Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané) the first canonically queer Klingon. Jay-Den was already a pretty unusual Klingon, being a healer rather than a traditional warrior, and that was before "Ko'Zeine" showed him with his boyfriend Kyle (Dale Whibley) and flirting with his friend and classmate Darem (George Hawkins). Jay-Den's inclusion on "Starfleet Academy" feels huge, but it was a long time in the making.

The "Star Trek" franchise has a complicated history with LGBTQ+ representation. Though the show has always aimed to be inclusive and progressive, one of its earliest stars was a gay man who felt trapped in the closet until much later in life. Actor George Takei starred as Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the U.S.S. Enterprise, on "Star Trek: The Original Series," and he's since become a queer rights champion. The franchise attempted to honor him by making the Kelvin timeline Sulu (John Cho) explicitly queer in "Star Trek Beyond," though Takei did not approve of a gay Sulu in any way. Despite this, Sulu's sexuality in "Star Trek Beyond" had a pretty major impact on Trekkies who'd been waiting for a canonically queer main character in the franchise for years. After decades of flirting with LGBTQ+ representation on shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager," someone in the franchise was finally out and proud.

Thankfully, Takei is completely supportive of Jay-Den and Diané. Taking to TikTok, the "Starfleet Academy" actor revealed that he reached out to the "Star Trek" legend and was not only given his blessing but his full support.